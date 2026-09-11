‘There Is No MAGA Movement’: Aaron Rodgers Blasts Presidents Donald Trump, Obama and ‘Old Bag Of Bones’ Biden As Part Of Political Sham Pushing ‘Biowarefare’

There’s probably nobody better than Aaron Rodgers to go on a podcast named “Not Just Football” podcast and speak his mind about any and everything unrelated to football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the franchise’s first season opener since 2006 without Mike Tomlin stalking the sidelines. While Steeltown should be panicking, their 42-year-old quarterback is raging at the political discord in the country.

Aaron Rodgers Blasts President Donald Trump

Rodgers is clearly not a fan of Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

“There is no MAGA movement,” Rodgers said during the lengthy interview. “The guy you elected [Donald Trump] hasn’t done any of his campaign promises.”

He’s also not a fan of President Obama, because the future Hall of Fame quarterback says neither world leader fulfilled promises he made to the country or impacted massive amounts of families through effective legislation that actually changes lives.

Aaron Rodgers, holding nothing back, explains why he doesn’t trust anyone in government — right or left — and believes it’s all a sham.



“There is no MAGA movement. The guy you elected hasn’t done any of his campaign promises. … When Obama was president, it was, ‘There will be… https://t.co/co9U4xt1ve pic.twitter.com/N6c8IiA8WK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2026

“When Obama was president, it was, ‘There will be hope and change for a better world.’ Has anything in the Black community gotten significantly better? Is anybody better off? Did the Affordable Care Act make a major difference in the world besides being an extra tax for the rich?” Rodgers asked. “Is health care that much better in the country?” ’Then Trump’s going to come in and drain the swamp and do something and then nothing happens. Nothing changes,” Rodgers complained. “Then they roll out that old bag of bones [Joe Biden]. That was a wild four years. Then you bring back the guy from the TV show. This is his second administration, now he’s really gonna change things. Politics is a total sham. It’s all fake. Politics is a crazy setup. If voting actually mattered they wouldn’t let you do it.”

Fans Support Aaron Rodgers’ Take On U.S. Politics Being A Sham

Politics is always a volatile subject especially when discussed by an athlete. Fans poured into the comments under the video clip of Rodgers speaking his mind.

“Aaron Rodgers is spittin & this is the reason I said both sides are a joke & not doing nothing to help the community,” one supportive fan said. “I agree. Politics are a total sham. Nothing really ever changes,” another netizen agreed. “Look at all the politicians. They come in with low net worth and come out 10 plus millions of dollars net worth,” another skeptical user commented. “Smartest thing he’s said,” a user tweeted in support of Rodgers’ theory that the poltiical parties are desigend to keep us vulnerable, divided and controlled. “Left or right, none of it actually benefits the people they claim to represent. “My QB just spittin facts repeatedly. GOAT,” another fan clebrated.

People don’t vote in the millions for a candiate for no reason. Even if Rodgers feels those votes are all part of a big goverment deception. So there were those who pushed back against his admonishment of U.S. poltics and goverment. “America was def better under Obama. Stop sharing this conspiracy theorist’s bullsh*t,” expressed one user. “That’s a bit disingenuous,” objected one Trump fan who disagreed with the NFL legend. “We didn’t get everything we voted for, but going from millions of illegal border crossings to almost zero, plus ICE crackdowns, millions of deportations and negative net immigration, that’s one hell of a promise kept.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Conspiracy Theories Nothing New Dating Back To Anti-Vaccine Take: Blasts ESPN For Russini Coverage

Among other topics discussed, Rodgers continued with his conspiracy theories and skepticism about the government and COVID, which he calls “biowarfare.” His total mistrust for the government is well-known.

Aaron Rodgers on Dianna Russini and ESPN:



“I also said your a gutless organization because they haven’t said anything. They spend so much time on certain issues but you won’t talk one second on the Dianna Russini situation. What just happened let’s see the owner of the 49ers… pic.twitter.com/389CmxhH0v — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) September 10, 2026

He also praised ESPN’s $60M man Pat McAfee, but blasted the network, saying “I love Pat and he’s done more for that network than any horrible show they have on it, but they are a gutless organization” for not digging deeper into the Dianna Russini situation, but featuring the prostitution arrest of San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York.

“I also said you’re a gutless organization because they haven’t said anything. They spend so much time on certain issues but you won’t talk one second on the Dianna Russini situation. What just happened let’s see the owner of the 49ers solicited a prostitute for $140 in Ohio. That literally was the No. 1 topic when you click on ESPN.com,” Rodgers complained. “They will rotate the eight stories or whatever they have but they usually have like the one story that’s featured. That was the featured story. So you bring in how many millions of eyes to that situation. Why do you want to throw Jed York under the bus?” he asked. “But does that have the same effect as a reporter who’s, you know, has intimate relations with a coach who has a vote for MVP has a vote for coach of the year. I don’t know if she’s on the Hall of Fame or not but there’s voting stuff.”

Rodgers never holds back when a microphone is in front of him and he definitely claims to have a higher enlightenment than others when it comes to understanding how people are controlled by their environments and political leaders. It’s a confidence and freedom of thought that has translated to the football field over the years.