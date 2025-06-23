“No More Child Support Tell Your Mama Get A Job” | Antonio Brown Flees To Middle East With Parting Shot To Four Mothers Of His Seven Kids

When it comes to Antonio Brown these days, anything is possible. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver put together one of the most prolific six-year stretches (2013-18) in NFL history, where he never had less than 1,284 receiving yards in a season, eight touchdowns and 101 receptions. That version of AB was once considered the best wideout in the league and a sure-fire NFL Hall of Famer.

A lot has changed since then for Brown, who last played an NFL game in 2022 when he undressed and ran off the field while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then Brown has become nothing short of a sideshow, with his constant trolling on social media and constant run-ins with the law. Currently evading police in Miami-Dade Florida on an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident at an amateur boxing event in Miami in May, Brown announced Saturday that he has left the country.

NEWS: #NFL legend Antonio Brown has reportedly LEFT THE COUNTRY and is somewhere in the Middle East.



Brown said: “I’m out the country, ain’t no more child support, tell your mama get a job.”



Brown is currently facing a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/W7gwvntoLa — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 23, 2025

Did Brown Vacate The U.S. Or Is He Trolling?

In a now-viral tweet on his X account on Saturday, Brown said, “I’m out the country. Ain’t no more Child Support tell your mama get a job.”

For all we know this could be Brown’s latest attempt to troll or grab the headlines, or it could be true when you consider he’s reportedly been spending time in the Middle East as of late. Either way it’s a clear sign that he’s completely unfazed by the attempted murder charge that’s currently hanging over his head.

Antonio Brown in a brawl at Adin Ross boxing event. 😳 pic.twitter.com/dWxIm61eYQ — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) May 17, 2025

Brown Involved In Brawl That Led To Charge

While attending streamer Adin Ross’ amateur boxing event in Miami late in the evening of Friday, May 16, things went left and somehow Brown was involved in an incident that quickly went viral. In the video Brown can be seen being apparently jumped by a group of guys. Upon getting away, gunshots rang out and Brown was then apprehended and taken away by Miami-Dade police. Brown claims he was never arrested and only questioned by police.

He even took his favorite place, X, to give his side of what really happened.

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.” (Photo: abtc)

Now, per Brown, he’s out of the states and he even told his children’s mothers to figure it out because he ain’t paying another dime in child support for his children.

Antonio Brown has never been married, but he’s fathered at least seven children with four different women.

Complete List Of Antonio Brown’s Seven Children and Four Mothers

Antonio Brown Jr. (Little AB), 18 (born 2007) – His firstborn, with Shameika Brailsford.

Antanyiah Brown, 17 (born 2008) – Brown’s daughter with Wiltrice Jackson.

Autonomy Brown, 11 (born 2014) – The oldest of his four children with Chelsie Kyriss.

Ali Brown, 10 (born 2015) – Another one with Kyriss.

Apollo Brown, 8 (born 2017) – Named after the Greek god.

Allure Brown, 5 (born 2020) – The youngest with Kyriss.

Ace Brown, 11 months (born July 2024) – His newest addition with Cydney Moreau.