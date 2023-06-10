Another Woman Calls Out Zion And Says He’s A “Sex Addict,” But His Stepfather Stands By Him

In the words of pop cultural DJ turned producer DJ Khaled, “Another One,” as a separate Instagram model has surfaced with some tea about New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

Zion tried to stay out of the news cycle after his alleged porn star fling came out with a potential pregnancy scare. Unfortunately, he looks like a full-fledged playboy with the latest woman to come out with remorse and shade over her dealings with Mr. Williamson.

A third woman, Yami Taylor, has joined the call-out of the 22-year-old Pelicans forward, going on social media decrying the relationship she purports they had together following the news that he is expecting a baby girl. Now she has gone further, calling Zion a “sex addict” in an explicit social media post.

Watch 3rd Woman Asks Zion Williamson Was The Reason She Didn't Get Her Bentley & Richard Mille Was That She Didn't Allow Him to Liquidate Her Mouth With Saliva Like Moriah Mills; Yami Taylor Condemns Him For Knocking Up an ALLEGED Table Twerker (Bed Pics) https://t.co/8hi4QK4DLD pic.twitter.com/wOBABQrISn — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 8, 2023

New Boo?

“I never gave u a 3 some or never had a OnlyFans or was on Pornhub so I guess I was all play I probably never had a chance u nasty ass sex addict,” Taylor posted.

She then posted an image of what appeared to be a shirtless Zion in bed, unaware that he was being photographed.

Since porn star Moriah Mills came forward with explicit tweets explaining how she felt duped by the now-expecting dad, many sports commentators weighed in on his current romantic entanglements.

“The name Zion Williamson came up because apparently, he’s about to be a daddy,” ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said on the “Know Mercy” podcast. “And the person who’s about to make him a new father is not the person that was on social media talking about him.

“A girl named Moriah Mills, calling him out by name, giving vivid details of their encounters with one another. SHE’S A PORN STAR!” Smith shrieked. “Man, you only played 29 games last year! And you missed the season before that! What the hell is taking you so long to get healthy? Well, now I know!”

Zion Latavious Williamson boy wtf are you doing pic.twitter.com/HfIzRO3AiC — Patience…again (@Patiencexx4) June 8, 2023

Williamson Woes

Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, has disappointed since January while recovering from a hamstring injury. A talking point on the sports debate shows, Williamson has been highly criticized for not being in tip-top shape. Now the trysts have poured gasoline on the already smoldering fire that is Zion Williamson criticism.

At an event to announce a new partnership between Jefferson Parish Schools and the Zion Williamson Foundation, Williamson’s stepfather, Anderson Lee, appeared to respond to the recent social media whirlwind surrounding the star Pelicans forward.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/IMYKuADOyn — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) June 9, 2023

Williamson’s stepfather, Anderson Lee, indirectly addressed the allegations while at an event to announce a new partnership between Jefferson Parish Schools and the Zion Williamson Foundation event in Louisiana.

“And I wanna say this, and I wanna be politically correct when I say it,” Lee said at the end of his speech. “That’s my son, and I love him. Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That’s all I want to say. I stand by my son one hundred percent. I wasn’t always where I am today.”

Zion is having his child with a woman named Ahkeema. The two hosted a lavish gender reveal posted on YouTube, celebrating the coming addition to their family. Seemingly unfazed, she told the world how she felt about the allegations on social media.

“Jealous is such an ugly look on ppl,” Ahkeema tweeted on June 7.

Zion is now in a new world of drama, and it seems only to be getting more extensive.