‘Does It Makes Layups?’: Basketball Fans Couldn’t Hold Back Their Opinions On Angel Reese’s Historic Barbie Doll

As drama engulfs the WNBA, Angel Reese continues to break ground with her latest Barbie collaboration. Reese and her mother, both expressed great pride in the doll as they see it as a step towards full representation for all women in these spaces.

Angel Reese 1: Barbie

Available on 8/3. pic.twitter.com/o5mWPyZyIx — Reebok (@Reebok) July 24, 2026

Barbie Unveils Angel Reese Doll

Ahead of the Atlanta Dream’s Barbie Day celebration against the Las Vegas Aces (a 109-87 loss in which Reese scored 23 points and had 16 rebounds) Reese’s mom, Webb, said the partnership is especially meaningful to her. When asked if she remembers her first Barbie, Webb Reese bluntly spoke, telling ScoopB.com:

“Of course I do. “It didn’t look like me. Yeah. That’s what I remember.”

The Barbie Signature Angel Reese Doll was unveiled as part of Mattel’s partnership with the Atlanta Dream. It masterfully recreates Reese’s signature game-day look, including her patterned leg sleeve, layered necklaces, pink headband, and custom Reebok sneakers.

“It’s like… so surreal. And I’m proud,” Webb Reese said. “I get the joy out of seeing other little girls enjoy seeing a Barbie doll that looks like them and they can play with.”

The look of the doll, Reese says, was very intentional.

“I didn’t have a lot of dolls because I didn’t have dolls that looked like me much, and that’s why I kind of wanna really wanted to make sure this was super intentional …”

Angel Reese on why she created her Barbie:



“I didn’t have a lot of dolls because I didn’t have dolls that looked like me much, and that’s why I kind of wanna really wanted to make sure this was super intentional …”



(Q:?) pic.twitter.com/bM1hjsyxDe — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) August 3, 2026

Reese, who has more social media followers than anyone in the league, including Caitlin Clark, said she was touched by the turnout and how all the little girls received her new doll.

“It’s just really cool to be able to see in the crowd all the little girls having them and me being able to sign them and give back,” Reese said.

As Reese’s off-the-court brand continues to grow, major companies gain more confidence in investing in her. The Atlanta Dream star’s latest venture builds on a developing relationship with Barbie that has grown over the past year.

Speaking before her appearance at Barbie Dream Fest earlier this year, the Victoria Secret’s model /WNBA star explained that Barbie always represented limitless possibilities for young girls.

“One day she’s an athlete, the next day she’s running a business, traveling the world,” Reese said. “It made me feel like I didn’t have to choose just one path.”

Angel Reese Joins Exclusive Group of WNBA Players With Barbie Dolls

This latest partnership puts Reese alongside an elite group of athletes with official Barbie dolls, including Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Sue Bird, Naomi Osaka, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, and Kristi Yamaguchi.

Reese’s Barbie deal is just one of many brands that have clamoured for a collaboration with the WNBA’s rebound queen.

Other endorsement deals include Reebok, Reese’s, Beats by Dre, Raising Cane’s, PlayStation, and Good American. Reese is also giving back to the community having hosted her first Angel C. Reese Foundation’s Atlanta back-to-school giveaway, providing 1,000 local students with backpacks and school supplies.

INBOX: “The Angel C. Reese Foundation welcomed hundreds of Atlanta families yesterday for its Back to School Bash, providing free backpacks filled with school supplies to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.



One thousand elementary and middle school families… pic.twitter.com/Aus2nLsAan — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) August 2, 2026

Atlanta Dream head coach Karl Smesko is a huge fan of Reese who joined the Dream in an offseason trade and has been a huge part of the team’s continued success. He believes the collaboration reflects Reese’s growing influence.

“Her brand is through the roof,” Smesko said. “I think it’s fantastic.”

Fans Acknowledge Angel Reese’s Accomplishment: Can’t Knock The Hustle

“It’s so funny how much hate they have for you Angel but God just keep blessing you in their face. May he continue to bless and protect you?,” one fan said.

“She really 1 of 1. Congrats Angel,” another fan commented.

Some haters tried to come for Reese, but they are looking more and more foolish with every accomplishment she puts on her resume.

“Does the ball fall out of the Barbie’s hand a lot so it’s realistic?,” one netizen asked.

“Does it make layups?,” said another fan, rehashing an old narrative used by Angel Reese haters.

“How can this racist with victim mentality sell her toys now? She’s just becoming unpopular every year,” said another fan who is upset that Reese has her own Barbie before Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese Brand Still Exploding & Growing

Reese continues to make business power moves while staying away from the drama that continues to hinder other high profile WNBA players. Reese is averaging a double double again and made the All-Star team for a third straight season.

Certain fan bases try to downplay her success but corporations across the globe are showing that she’s as marketable as any player in the league.