‘That’s Why We Need Lamar Jackson To Take That Next Step’ | Ryan Clark’s Bold Take That Ravens QB Needs Lombardi Trophy Win To Continue Evolution Of Black QB

The Black quarterback has always had to jump through hurdles to stick in the NFL. And while that narrative still stands to an extent, it’s not as hard as it once was. Since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 four Black quarterbacks have won Super Bowls, the first being Doug Williams in 1987 followed by Russell Wilson in 2013, and Patrick Mahomes in 2019, 2022 and 2023, and Jalen Hurts this past season.

But, according to ESPN NFL analyst and “The Pivot” podcast co-host Ryan Clark, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in order to continue the evolution and ascension of the melanated signal caller. Speaking on ESPN’s ”First Take” this past week, Clark, the former hard-hitting Super Bowl-winning safety as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, gave his reasoning why he believes during a segment which also featured former NFL MVP Cam Newton who led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Powerful: ESPN's Ryan Clark says that Lamar Jackson needs to win a Super Bowl to continue the evolution of the black quarterback:



“Lamar passed Vick for most rushing yards all-time by a QB, but it’s a collective win for the evolution of the black QB.”



Clark’s Take Is A Bit Misleading

“I wanna say it to you and I want to say it to Randall Cunningham and I want to say it to Russell Wilson and I want to say it to Michael Vick,” Clark continued. “This is the evolution of the position. Without Randall Cunningham having to try to conform and be a pocket passer and also show his athleticism, we don’t get to Michael Vick. And without Michael Vick accepting that and working to become a better passer and better leader, we don’t get a Cam Newton.”

“If Cam Newton doesn’t bring the style of play that he had the opportunity to bring from Auburn to the NFL and win an MVP doing it, we don’t have a Lamar Jackson,” Clark explained.

“And that’s why we need Lamar Jackson to take that next step and hold that Lombardi trophy the same way we all cried when Doug Williams did it in the 80s,” the former safety added.

Strong words by Clark, but isn’t what Mahomes and Hurts have done the last few seasons continuing the evolution by facing off in two of the last Super Sunday affairs with each leading their respective teams a victory apiece?



So, why put all that weight on Jackson when there are others who’ve done it already and are primed to continue to have opportunities to add more hardware to their collection while growing the game.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the first “authentic” black quarterback. pic.twitter.com/JukCn7DMOt — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 13, 2025

Lamar Jackson Has The Individual Accolades For Sure

Individually, there’s no denying Jackson’s greatness. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Louisville has also won two NFL MVPs in the past six seasons. Despite all the regular season success, Jackson hasn’t yet made it beyond the AFC Championship Game, and while the belief is he’ll eventually win one, hearing Clark say the QB position and its evolution as it pertains to players of color rides on Jackson ability to win a Super Bowl, is a bold and outlandish take.

Why Lamar Jackson Though?

Aren’t Mahomes and Hurts Black and have already won at the highest level?

Maybe they aren’t Black enough (Mahomes) or not talented enough (Hurts). Clark is making his own cultural claim here. He’s saying that Lamar Jackson’s hair, gold teeth and the way he speaks would make him the modern day Allen Iverson of the NFL — but with a ring, therefore continuing the evolution of the uncompromised and fully-authentic Black QB. It’s a bold take and even offensive to some. But that’s how Clark gets his pesos.