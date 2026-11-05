Influencer, MAGA Champion Amber Rose Captured on Date With Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Player Who Is 12 Years Younger Than Her

Former NBA player Christian Wood may not be back on the court as an active member of a roster, but he is back on the public dating scene.

Wood, who was last on the Los Angeles Lakers roster in February 2025, was recently spotted out on a date in California with 43-year-old influencer, model, and reality star Amber Rose.

The apparent new couple was seen leaving dinner at a Japanese restaurant called Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, where the pair was captured in multiple photos that were later circulated online.

Amber Rose attends Zeus Network presents, ‘Baddies Gone Wild’ and ‘Baddies Africa’ premiere celebration at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on May 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for for The Zeus Network)

The 31-year-old Wood carved out nine seasons in the NBA after initially going undrafted out of UNLV in 2015.

However, Wood did not play in any games during his final season with the Lakers in the 2024-25 campaign while recovering from a second surgery on his left knee; that contributed to the Lakers’ decision to cut Wood in February 2025, and he has not been signed to a NBA roster since.

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Rose, a Philadelphia native, had her public persona explode after meeting rapper Kanye West on the set of a music video in 2008. West and Rose later began dating, which led to numerous modeling and paid public appearance opportunities.

While her relationship with West eventually ended, Rose went on to date other celebrities that included rappers Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, and Machine Gun Kelly. She also dated another former NBA player, Terrence Ross, in 2016.

Khalifa and Rose briefly got married and share a son (born in 2013) together. The model also gave birth to a second son in 2019 during a relationship with music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

Rose, who currently has over 22 million followers on Instagram alone, alienated some of her supporters in 2024 by supporting the second presidential campaign of Donald Trump. The influencer even spoke on stage at the Republican National Convention that took place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side, the people who support him,” Rose said on the RNC stage in 2024. “When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth. American families were better when Donald Trump was president.

“We were safer, wealthier, and stronger. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to put money back in our pockets and good food on our kids’ plates. Yes. Or as Trump would say, ‘It’s a vote to make America great again,’” she continued.

It is unclear how Rose feels about her 2024 statements in the present, given that Democrats wrested back control of the U.S. House and Senate from Trump and Republicans on Election Day this past Tuesday. Many voters were motivated to back Democrats by Trump’s inability to deliver on his campaign promises to lower the cost of living and consumer goods.

Wood played for seven teams over nine NBA seasons, appearing in 339 total games. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.6 points, seven rebounds, and 23.2 minutes per game.

Wood raked in over $51 million in on-court salary during his time in the league.