Adult Content Creator Says Her Ménage à trois With An Unnamed Miami Heat Player Was Anything But A Garden-Variety Threesome

Adult content creators and IG models are exposing more and more of their secret lives with NBA players, and the latest one is Hayley Nicole, aka Hayley Murders. One of a set of identical twin erotic content creators, Hayley recently went on the “We In Miami” podcast to keep it real — supposedly — about the craziest experience she has ever had; it wound up being with a Miami Heat player.

“One night, I was at a basketball game,” Hayley said on the podcast. “One of the Miami Heat players actually invited me. We get into his vehicle, and he’s like, ‘Would you be down for a threesome with another girl?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s always been my fantasy.’

“So we arrive (at) his house, and it’s like a really pretty mansion, and the girl, like, I meet her, she’s really pretty, and we all go to the bedroom, and we all start messing around a little bit, and she starts to take off her panties, and she still has her d**k.”

Who Turned Up The Heat?

The interviewer asked if Hayley went through with the request, and she confirmed she did, and that’s when it got really interesting.

“So he’s trying to convince me, he’s like, ‘In my eyes, she a woman; she’s beautiful.’ I was like, ‘PL, you know it’s fun,’ because I’m into men and women;’ I was kind of into it a little bit. When she pulled hers out first, it was a pretty nice size, like this,” Hayley said, using her hands as a measuring stick, pun intended. She blushed, asking, “Is that big? I can’t tell.”

What in the threesome? Hayley continued her story.

“It first started off by me giving her a blowjob, and then she started going towards him, and then they were like forgetting about me. I was sucking her t***ies and like grabbing his b***s and grabbing her b***s.”

During the admission, the host asked, “So what were you doing while she was like pounding him?” Hayley never denied that the unnamed player didn’t get a “pounding,” leaving many to assume the player enjoyed all potential elements of the encounter.

We are proud to announce @MurdersHayley as our very first model to join our official agency for @YumyHub Welcome to the YumyHub family Hayley! pic.twitter.com/2aDUJhT45w — YumyHub (@YumyHub) May 28, 2023

The Miami Heat Hunt

Now Twitter is on the hunt to figure out who the player is that had the unique experience. Miami is a place known for its sexy atmosphere and nontraditional viewpoints. Like Las Vegas, the area is a hotbed for erotic entertainers, adult content creators, and models of all types, so the only surprise for many was that it was a Heat player engaged in the threesome.

Hayley kept the player’s name out of the conversation, unlike some recent scandals that have swirled around players like New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson. The young star recently was outed by multiple women for having a few romantic interests, with a baby on the way, without any of them knowing. The graphic details released by Moriah Mills, one of Williamson’s alleged romantic interests, have cast a negative light on an already lackluster career.

The Miami Heat recently lost their 2023 championship run against the Denver Nuggets after a Cinderella season. Now the hunt for the mystery threesome player is the new Heat hunt.