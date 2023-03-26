Adrien Broner Claims He Was Getting Spoon-Fed $250 A Day And Blowing It All On Liquor With His Friends

Adrien Broner called himself “The Problem” during his boxing career, and it was a self-fulfilling prophecy. Broner kept it real recently about being broke and how he was spoon-fed money by his former advisor and boxing impresario, Al Haymon, and indulged his vice in coping with his depression, drinking. However, the man who named his promotional company About Billions was only worth hundreds.

“The last straw for me was … It went from $2500 a day, two thousand a day, $1500 a day,” Broner said on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. “It was my fault, that’s why I don’t point no fingers; the position I was in, the trouble I was in … iI anything hit my account, I would have to spend it that night because if I didn’t, in the morning the government was taking it or my lawsuits, they garnishing my wages and all that sh*t so everything I was getting sent would have to be spent that day. Then it went down to a thousand a day, $1200 a day, $750 a day, $500 a day, $250 a day, once it got to $250 a day!”

His Own Worst Enemy

The paymaster in this scenario, Al Haymon, has been lauded for years by boxers as a godsend who makes instant millionaires, the guiding light to the ultra-successful career of Floyd Mayweather Jr. This is the first time in recent years that a boxer has said something negative about receiving compensation from Haymon. However, with multiple lawsuits, jail stints, and more, the trickle of funds might have been for Broner’s own good.

The 33-year-old Broner has always been a talent many felt couldn’t discipline himself to actualize his potential. Instead, the boxer became a rapper hanging out with hip-hop stars, staying in the nightclub and strip clubs, and eventually squandering opportunities in the squared circle to be the life of the party. Now he is a cautionary tale.

“When it got to $250 a day, me being drunk every day, broke every day, getting another $250 that day … We fitting to run off on somebody or go back to what we know. When the sh*t happened, I wasn’t going to the gym. I couldn’t even watch boxing. Then I went to the gym, came out, got drunk every day. It was like that, and then I got into it with my coach Kevin Cunningham.”

Legal troubles had Adrien Broner only able to recieve $250 a day from his checks

Burned Bridges

Broner’s coach, who trains fighters like Erickson Lubin and more, gave him tough love to get back sober and in shape for potential opportunities. Eventually, this month it was announced that Broner signed with Hall of Fame promoter Don King, who at 91 years old rarely promotes fights nowadays. For Broner, it feels like a rebirth of a failing career, but he still reminisces over what could have been if he didn’t burn so many bridges like he did with former mentor, Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

Mayweather has never even sparred with Broner despite how close they once seemed.

“I told Floyd; I said big bro when we going to spar or something because I just want to know what it feels like to be in the ring with you, bro,” Broner continued. “Let’s say we get in the ring and you f**k me up, I’m going to learn from that. or let’s say we get in the ring and its tit for tat. Or let’s say we get in the ring and I fk you up bro, I’m still going to learn from that.”

Congrats to Adrien Broner. 5 months sober!



Congrats to Adrien Broner. 5 months sober!

After all, the touch of Mayweather makes stars like Broner’s former teammate and Mayweather protegè, Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Broner brought Tank to Mayweather as a teen and now with Tank as one of the game’s top box office and PPV draws, Broner feels like he hasn’t lived up to the big brother expectations of Tank.

“Right now I feel like I’m letting them down,” Broner continued. “Its weird because I love Tank to death, and I know he loves me to death but we dont talk everyday how we used to but what I think happened was he’s like damn, bro…he looks up to me so much it’s like I let him down.

“He someone’s that knows what I can do and how good I really am. I don’t blame nobody but me, but I’m betting on me. Once I go out here and perform and do me, not only is sh*t going to come back full circle, but it’s going to be bigger than the first time.”

We hope so, Adrien.

