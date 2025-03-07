‘People Don’t Know How Smart I Am’: Deion Sanders Cuts Pacman Jones Off Before His Cannabis Tales Result In NFL Investigation

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones has made a career out of twisting the system in his favor. Come to find out, he’s been getting over on the game since college. The former NFL cornerback revealed his methods for passing league drug tests while enjoying the benefits of marijuana use.



Jones appeared on Deion Sanders’s weekly show, “We Got Time Today” on Tubi when the topic of drug testing in the NFL Combine entered the chat. Jones has admitted since his retirement that he used to smoke marijuana before playing in games, though he was never caught by the league’s drug tests.

Adam Pacman Jones Explains To Deion Sanders How He Cheated NFL Drug Tests

But this time, he explained how he managed to evade the positive tests.

“I cheated the program. Like, I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but like, I can say it now. I don’t play no more. But like, I’ve never used my (urine) for a (urine) test. Not one time,” said Jones.

Sanders pushed back, telling Jones that those old school methods of beating NFL drug tests wouldn’t fly today, but the former defensive back disagreed.

“It can happen if you know what you’re doing,” Jones explained. “Don’t say it can’t happen, Pop.”

Sanders argued that the way testing is conducted now, would make using someone else’s urine very difficult because the NFL’s sample collectors are in the room with the player while they provide their urine sample.

Deion Sanders Pushes Back Against Jones’ Claims Of Being Able To Cheat Current NFL Drug Testing

Again, Jones disagreed with Coach Prime, insisting that there are ways to deal with that challenge. This new podcast landscape has athletes dropping jewels every day on all platforms. It seems that Coach Prime caught Jones, who has a lengthy history of excitement on and off the field, on a day when he was willing to tell all the tricks of the trade. Dry snitching so hard that Sanders had to cut him off to prevent him from sharing anymore information and alerting the attention of the league.

Jones, a former first-round pick in 2005, has stories for days and played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. He had some high-caliber moments recording 17 interceptions and 97 pass defenses across 146 career games and last blessed the gridiron in 2018.

NFL Fans React To Pac Man Jones Story About Beating NFL Drug Tests

NFL fans weren’t too hard on Pacman for his revelation because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t indulge in some cannabis here and there?

“What’s funny is that he thinks he’s smart because he did this. When the reality is the league knew he was doing it but couldn’t care less,” said one fan on X. “Snoop dog of the NFL,” another fan anointed Jones “No one is surprised by this,” said a third netizen. “How to destroy your career legacy in one interview like 4 ghosts after your ass for Pacman?!,” said another fan on X. “I don’t think the NFL was really focused on him smoking weed. They were probably more concerned with all the night clubs he attended getting shot up coincidentally,” joked another fan, referencing Pacman’s extensive history of legal difficulties dating back to 2005.

Pacman Jones Is A Cannabis Advocate and Businessman

Jones surely gets a chuckle from the entire ordeal. He’s now a businessman and media guy who advocates for cannabis and openly doesn’t think any sport should test for THC.

He referenced boxer Claressa Shields, who was suspended after testing positive for marijuana after beating heavyweight Danielle Perkins.

“I’m big in cannabis. I got one of the biggest, largest weed growth in Cincinnati,” Jones said.

The NFL has been listening to the legion of players who swear by the medicinal advantages of THC as it pertains to health and mental health.

In December, the NFL and the league’s players’ union agreed to modify their substance abuse policy, increasing the THC level for a positive test, according to a memo obtained by the Associated Press.

The positive THC level was increased from 150 ng/ml (nanograms per milliliter) to 350 ng/ml, per the memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press.