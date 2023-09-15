“Last Minute Decision” | Class Of 2025 No. 1 Ranked Player QB Bryce Underwood To Visit This Weekend. Is He Shedeur Sanders’ Successor? 

The city of Boulder, Colorado, and the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes football program are bracing for arguably the biggest weekend in school history.

Thanks to the Buffaloes’ surprising 2-0 start, the scenic campus in the Rocky Mountains has in many ways become the epicenter of college football. It’s a football hotbed right now out in Boulder with Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders leading and doing things about as unconventionally as one can.

The weekend was already abuzz with ESPN’s “First Take”, “College GameDay,” “Fox Big Noon Kickoff,” and even “60 Minutes” all expected in and around beautiful Folsom Field beginning Friday. That is a lineup that no school has ever had on campus at once, but that’s gonna change this weekend. Another huge piece of the weekend will come in the form of 2025 No. 1 ranked recruit QB Bryce Underwood, who’s slated to visit this weekend.

Underwood was originally supposed to be at the USC matchup at the end of the month, and all his dad told 247Sports was this:

“Last-minute decision.”



That’s because Underwood’s homecoming is the weekend of the USC game, and he doesn’t wanna miss it. So he and his family will head to Boulder this weekend.



Underwood Could Become Shedeur Sanders’ Successor

With early season Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders possibly entering the draft in 2024, but most likely in 2025, the supremely talented Underwood would fill a position of need for the Buffaloes right away. Coach Prime has been in contact with the talented gunslinger, per Underwood things went well.

“It was very exciting to have my first conversation,” the younger Underwood told 247Sports. “It was good to have my first conversation with him.”

“Just him letting me know he wanted me there and to lead them to a national championship was exciting to hear.”

Underwood mentioned he liked how Shedeur is running offensive coordinator Sean Lewis uptempo spread offense, which is designed to stress defenses by using a multitude of motions, formations and players.



Underwood’s Dad Likes What Colorado Is Selling

When asked where Colorado currently stood in his son’s recruitment, dad said the Buffaloes have a shot.

“They’re definitely in the picture, which is a great thing. We like Colorado,” Jaquan Underwood said. “We were able to talk to Prime. Everybody pitches they want Bryce to take the keys to their offense. They think he’s a guy to be mentored by Shedeur. Just having that opportunity and Prime is a legend. When I was a kid I wanted to be like Prime. I played corner. Having that guy on the other end talking to my son, it was surreal.”

Landing Underwood’s services won’t be easy with Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and many others vying for him. But, if there’s one thing we know about Coach Prime he’s done it before, landing star player Travis Hunter the 2022 No. 1 ranked player, and convincing him to come to Jackson State, an HBCU.