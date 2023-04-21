You Have To See This | 14-Year-Old Sore Loser Wrestler Who Sucker Punched His Opponent Cited For Assault

A video of two teens in a sanctioned wrestling match has gone viral. Not because of the wrestling prowess, which was pretty good. But for the sucker punch delivered by one teen to the other after a handshake. Now the kid who threw the punch has been cited for assault by the police.

What Led To The Punch?

The incident took place on April 8 in Oak Park, Illinois, during a third-place 125-128 pound match at the 2023 Beat the Streets Developmental FS tournament.

Cooper Corder of SPAR Academy, wearing an orange singlet, won the match over Maine West High School’s Hafid Alicea (in blue) by a 14-2 score between the eighth graders.

Following the match as the two teens go to shake hands, Alicea pretends to extend his hand to shake Corder’s but instead cold-cocked him.

When Alicea was issued his citation he told Oak Park police he was “angry that he had lost the match.”

He will need to find some better ways to control his emotions after a loss. Life is long and full of “L’s.” You can’t go around knocking people out because you’re mad.

Corder who suffered a deviated septum, said he did not want to retaliate in the immediate aftermath “I didn’t want to retaliate, obviously, and I didn’t want to get hit again,” Corder said to CBS. “So as soon as it happened, my first reaction is ‘I gotta ball up. I got to get away from what just happened.”

Corder’s mother came out of the stands to tend to her son on the mat.

“I didn’t really understand until he was on the ground,” said his mother, Jillian Hill. “And there was probably a three or four second delay of my brain just processing what just happened.”

It was a shocking display. Then again, these two teenagers full of raging hormones did just grapple for an entire match. Emotions were high during and after the match.

Still, it’s not an excuse for Alicea. He needs to be better.

What Happens Next?

Beat the Streets executive director Mike Powell said the tournament does not condone the action of Alicea and that the authorities will handle what happens next.

“We are very disappointed that this happened at one of our tournaments, which are meant to provide young people with opportunities to grow and compete in a positive, safe environment. We are relieved to know that the young man injured is recovering and we have taken the necessary actions to let the authorities determine next steps.”

Alicea is now facing fines and penalties depending on the outcome of an adjudication hearing next month.

Given the dynamics at play, this could be a harsh lesson for Alicea to learn. But maybe one he learn sooner as a kid, than later as an adult.

MMA legend Chael Sonnen heard about the incident and told TMZ he hopes that it’s a “teachable moment” for Alicea and that he doesn’t receive any long-term punishment that would keep him away from the mat.