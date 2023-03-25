Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball Player Hit With Assault Charge Stemming From Handshake Line Sucker Punch

Following the conclusion of a pretty physical and at times chippy matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Bowling Green Falcons, things spilled over into the handshake line. That’s when Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes punched Falcons guard Elissa Brett, spoiling what had been a well played Women’s NIT matchup between the two programs.

Shutes and Brett had words throughout the contest, but nothing seemed too outlandish, which eventually led to the incident as the two teams lined up to show respect for a hard-fought game. The punch knocked Brett down, and while she was able to get up and leave the court under her own power, she was visible shaken.

Shutes has been formally charged with assault, and the university released a statement saying the incident has been turned over to Bowling Green campus police.

“The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU police department,” the statement read. “Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is with the health, safety and support of our student-athletes.”

Absolutely hate to see this…Elissa Brett punched in the face after Bowling Green's #WNIT victory over Memphis



She fell to the ground after being hit but fortunately was able to walk back to the locker room with some assistance. Hopefully she's okay! pic.twitter.com/3UxtvJaUoV — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 24, 2023

Shutes Had To Be Escorted Off The Floor

After punching Brett, Shutes had to be held back and taken to the locker room by a Tigers staffer. For BGSU they’re still trying to figure out how that came about, and what triggered Shutes becoming physical with Brett.

Falcons head coach Robyn Fralich talked about the incident in her postgame presser.

“We’re still kind of figuring all those things out — what happened,” Fralich said.

When asked about how Brett’s condition Fralich said this:

“We’re still trying to figure all that out too.”

Ugly ending to the night after Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett was hit by a Memphis player in the handshake line after the game. pic.twitter.com/9QLFdguB9f — Kurt Steiss ⚔️ (@kurtsteiss) March 24, 2023

While there’s no definite rhyme or reason as to why Shutes was so upset she threw a punch, the Memphis Commercial Appeal is reporting that Shutes took an elbow to the face from Brett in the first quarter that kept her out for all but eight minutes of the first half.

Handshake Line Incidents Have Happened Before

There has long been discussions over whether they should do away with the handshake line following games. That possibility stems from incidents like this one, and while it doesn’t happen often, it should never happen.

A wave by the opposing coaches and acknowledgement from distance may be the way to go, because sucker punching someone in the line is just not a good look.

More stories from our partners:

Did Beatdown On Tekashi 6ix9ine By Three Men Stem From His Disrespect Of Puerto Rican Fans At World Baseball Classic And Not For Snitching?

‘She Was Stuffing Some Things In Her Pocket’: Two Spirit Airlines Employees Arrested for Stealing Passenger’s Valuable Heirlooms, Dumping Out His Life-Saving Medicine at New Orleans Airport

Accounting Malfunction? Janet Jackson Reportedly Sued for $238K By Former Managers, But She Says Their Math Ain’t Mathin