“Yeah We Got The Pieces” | New Jets RB Dalvin Cook Likes Team’s Super Bowl Chances, Says That’s Why He Signed On

Ever since the New York Jets traded for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in late April, the expectations for the team have gone through the roof.

The addition of Rodgers to a team that was once 7-3 last season with Zach Wilson and Mike White taking turns under center, has to give all Jets fans some serious hope. What type of hope do you ask?

Will Aaron Rodgers Take Jets To Super Bowl For First time Since The 60s?

Hope that just maybe the franchise could end its 55-year Super Bowl drought. The last and only time the franchise hoisted a Super Bowl trophy it wasn’t even called the Lombardi Trophy.

That name didn’t come into play until 1970, the Jets won their only Super Bowl a year earlier, when Joe Namath predicted a win over the heavily-favorite Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. But don’t tell new Jets running back Dalvin Cook that. The former Minnesota Vikings star believes this Jets team has all the ingredients to hoist its first Lombardi Trophy.

Jets RB Dalvin Cook says he chose the Jets because he thought they gave him the best chance to win a Super Bowl.



Cook said himself and Breece Hall will be a special combination. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/VrakcG4r3C — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 29, 2023

Cook Says Winning A Ring Is What Led Him To Sign With Jets

After being released in mid-June by the Vikings, there was no shortage of suitors who inquired about the former Florida State star’s services.

After weeks of visits, Cook, who’s coming off four consecutive seasons of over 1,100 yards rushing and 43 total rushing touchdowns in Minnesota, settled on the Jets, and his reasoning why is simple. He believes they can end that long Super Bowl drought.

In an interview with The New York Post, Cook expounded on his thoughts.

“I think it’s very realistic. Obviously, you look at the roster, you look at the people we’ve added and the things that we already had, just combining that in one, and I think it’s something to be excited about. We just gotta go out there and do our part.” “That’s why I came, that’s why I’m here, to help any way that I can to get where we need to go, and that’s holding up the trophy, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Cook said. “Yeah, we got the pieces. We just got to put it all together,” Cook said.

Jets Have No Shortage Of Talent On Roster

Aside from the aforementioned Rodgers and Cook, the Jets have plenty of talent on both sides of the football. For starters, the offense boasts wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. And there’s running back Breece Hall, who was doing some amazing things last season prior to suffering a torn ACL that cost him the remainder of the 2022 season.

On defense the Jets have cornerback Sauce Gardner who’s the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. And menacing defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who’s even more motivated after signing that huge extension this offseason.

When asked if he and Hall form the best RB duo in the league, Cook didn’t hesitate with his response.

“In my eyes, I think so.”

Only time will tell in NYC.