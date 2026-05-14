‘The Defense Will Request a Sentence Of Probation’: Yasiel Puig Is Hitting Moonshots In Canada While Facing 15 Years In Prison For Illegal Gambling Ring

The legend of Yasiel Puig continues. Always an enigmatic personality, the talented Puig is now living a double life of sorts. He’s currently the biggest star in Canadian Baseball League history. At the same time, he’s facing up to 15 years in prison, for his involvement in a federally-indicted gambling operation.

Former LA Dodgers Phenomenon Yasiel Puig In Hot Water Again

Federal prosecutors are openly pushing for jail time of at least 1.5 years. It’s another fall from grace for the dynamic Major League Baseball talent who captivated the league as a rookie in 2013 and after just 13 games had fans stuffing ballot boxes online and at the stadium, to get him selected to the All-Star Game.

RELATED: Dodgers Outfielder Yasiel Puig Has Been Robbed Twice And Doesn’t Care

Now, he could be facing some time.

Yasiel Puig Is Blasting Homers For Toronto Maple Leafs

Puig hasn’t faced Major League pitching in seven years, but fans still remember “Wild Horse.” Although never living up to the first month of his MLB career, Puig was a solid player and finished his career with a .277 batting average with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs before a brief stint in Mexico and Korea.

Now 35, Puig is ripping the cover off the ball in the Canadian Baseball League with the Toronto Maple Leafs (Yes, same name as the hockey team). He reportedly signed the largest deal in CBL history and was in the starting lineup for the Maple Leafs on opening day on May 10.

“Puig’s signing continues a growing trend of high-profile talent joining the CBL,” the Canadian Baseball League wrote in its press release announcing the signing. “This marks the second consecutive season that the League has featured a former MLB All-Star, following Fernando Rodney’s appearance with the Hamilton Cardinals last season.”

Yasiel Puig, currently playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs of the Canadian Baseball League, just homered in his first first game in Canada pic.twitter.com/XHVlQlnL4L — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 10, 2026

Yasiel Puig’s CBL Debut Was Reminiscent OF MLB Start

His debut with the Maple Leafs last weekend was just as potent as his two-hit and a web gem debut with the Dodgers. Yasiel Puig launched his first CBL home run during his first at-bat — a three-run blast in the bottom of the second. He gave the crowd an encore with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth.

The dimensions of the ballpark played right into Puig’s power. It was reportedly 299 feet to left and right, and 330 feet to center.

Yasiel Puig Facing 15 Years In Prison For Involvement With Illegal Gambling Operation

Puig’s run with Toronto might not last long as he was already found guilty of “obstructing justice” and “lying to federal officials” investigating illegal sports gambling rings in February. Both crimes are felonies that hold a potential 15 years in prison.

Puig will find out his fate during sentencing on May 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. The Maple Leafs have games scheduled for May 17, 23 and 24, so if you want to see Puig before he possibly goes up North, do it now.

UPDATE: Yasiel Puig has his second homer of the day https://t.co/4CYbMsbOYY pic.twitter.com/UkMlzRczEx — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 10, 2026

Fans React To Yasiel Puig’s Canadian League Bombs & Possible Prison Time

“This guy was absolutely sensational for about a season in LA. Rocket arm. Seems like a lifetime ago,” one fan said. “Wasted Talent,” added another. “One of the Biggest fools and assholes in baseball. Hopefully he gets appropriate amount of time!” said one user. “As a Canadian, today i learned we have a Canadian Baseball League,” one fan on X quipped. “yeah, that’s wild and kinda sad for him. if the league’s still letting him play, what’s the point? hope he sorts this out fast before it turns into a full-on jail drama,” a netizen said. “Should leagues allow players facing serious legal issues to keep playing or suspend them until sentencing?” another asked.

Overall, fans were disappointed that a former player who is still lighting it up on the field in another country can’t shake the demons of his past.

Puig Denied Role In Gambling Operation In 2022

In a 2022 interview with investigators, Puig reportedly denied information about his role in the gambling operation, including who he was betting with and how he managed to control his rising financial debts. That interview came after he admitted losing over $280,000 betting on various sports, from basketball and football to tennis through a third party associated with the illegal gambling operation.

Prosecutors presented damning evidence over a 13-day criminal trial, proving that the former L.A. Dodger placed bets through an intermediary and racked up more than $250,000 in debt. Addicted to the rush, he continued to place almost 1000 more online bets and raised his debt to nearly $1 million after he settled the initial quarter-million sum.

Prosecutors Pushing For 18 Months Prison Time: Puig’s Lawyers Want Probation

According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, prosecutors are also pushing hard for an 18-month prison sentence with three years of supervised release. In addition, they want Puig to pay total fines in the amount of $55,200.

Puig’s attorney is pushing back against the recommendations and feel they go well above and beyond what is just for Puig.

“Yasiel Puig is a first-time offender who has already been punished through years of prosecution, reputational damage, financial consequences, and the effective destruction of his professional life,” his lawyers said. “A prison sentence is not proportional to the conduct and would not accomplish any rehabilitative purpose here. The Court has complete discretion over the sentence, and the defense will request a sentence of probation.”

Probation would also allow Puig to use his celebrity and talents to earn money to pay off his fines and legal obligations.