‘Jameis Did You Pay For Those Crab Legs?’: Elle Duncan Trolls Former Heisman Trophy Winner Jameis Winston In Front Of National Audience

Netflix debuted its Opening Night MLB broadcast, and let’s just say former ESPN host Elle Duncan definitely saved the evening. In an otherwise disastrous debut that also featured an ugly game between the Yankees and Giants along with ex-MLB stars Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols and Anthony Rizzo on the set, Duncan was the star of the night.

The former lead anchor for ESPN’s women’s college basketball show was fun, funny and likable. Known for her witty jokes while at ESPN, Duncan didn’t miss the opportunity to bring some of that juice to her new role at Netflix. She used crab legs to troll former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston, who was also part of the star-studded lineup that carried the night.

😂 Jameis Winston cracks crab legs joke on Netflix's MLB broadcast.



Watch: https://t.co/Sg3xuDTww7 pic.twitter.com/eapjmP9mCG — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026

Crab Legs Winston Trolled

Prior to the game beginning Duncan couldn’t resist the urge to take a subtle jab at the 2015 No. 1 overall pick.

“Jameis, did you pay for the crab legs?” Duncan asked.

“I may or may not be plotting to find ways to get some fresh crab legs,” Winston replied.

If anyone remembers Winston’s time at Florida State it was marred by multiple controversies, one being stolen crab legs. In April 2014 just three months after Winston had led the Seminoles to its first national championship since 1999, the strong-armed gunslinger walked out of a supermarket with just over $30 dollars of unpaid-for seafood.

Although Winston claimed an employee gave them to him on the strength of who he was, Winston was issued a citation and required to perform 20 hours of community service.

The BEST of Jameis Winston on #OpeningNight



An absolute natural 😂 pic.twitter.com/3vWDZouYAR — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 26, 2026

Winston Gives Crew Pep Talk

Known for his sayings that include “we gon’ eat this W” among others, Winston couldn’t resist the opportunity to motivate the crew. In his speech Winston mentioned how happy he was to be a part of the team, and he even mentioned 1,768 home runs sitting at the table before he got one in on Duncan.

“And you a home run too, Elle.”

That drew a laugh from the entire set and proved that Winston has truly arrived as a member of the crew.

What’s Next For Winston?

As the 32-year-old heads into his 12th NFL season he’s firmly entrenched in the backup role behind Jaxson Dart with the New York Giants. Winston recently said he hopes to play another 12 seasons in the league, retiring at age 44, serving in a mentor role for young quarterbacks and players.

Off the field Winston is dabbling in the broadcasting world as well as his involvement with Studio Ventures, a company focusing on investing in sports technology, data infrastructure, and professional sports franchises, with a 65 percent athlete investor base.