“Y’all Can Kiss My A** Twice” | Stephen A. Smith Has Parting Words For Everyone Saying He Should’ve Been One Of The ESPN Layoffs

The mass layoffs at ESPN have garnered a ton of attention. With 20 on-air personalities being laid off last week, and more expected to come, “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith, who talked about the layoffs extensively on “The Stephen A. Show” podcast, is now firing back at those who say he should’ve been one of the “cap saving” casualties.

Smith, who rakes in a reported $12 million annually, which is chump change compared to what the network is paying new personality Pat McAfee ($17 million), had this to say to all his critics.

“Y’all can kiss my a**, Twice.”

A quick message to the haters out there pic.twitter.com/17txXHouv0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 5, 2023

During the same podcast, Smith even proclaimed he could be next to get the ax, so there was no time to get comfortable.

Smith’s current contract expires in 2025.

Smith Speaks Candidly About Shake-Up At ESPN

Many of Smith’s friends and colleagues were laid off, in fact, some of the moves came as a real surprise. Smith, who appeared downtrodden about the moves, also was quick to let everyone know that this was far from over and more layoffs are in store.

“This ain’t the end. More is coming,” ‘And yes, ladies and gentlemen, I could be next.”

Smith also told his Black colleagues and Black listening audience.

“Don’t ever, ever, ever in your life as a Black person take anything for granted. I told you before, when white people catch a cold, Black people catch pneumonia.”

Not surprising that Smith used race to delineate how things work. Many analysts who’ve sat opposite him on “First Take” have taken him to task on numerous occasions about that. Still hasn’t changed the fact that that’s how SAS operates.

ESPN Says 7,000 Jobs Is Goal

With the rash of job cuts coming in heavy rotation, Smith says it stems from the negative effect that COVID-19 has on Disney theme parks, which couldn’t open during the unprecedented time. In other words, it’s a numbers game, and they’re cutting down.

ESPN released a statement on the matter on Friday.