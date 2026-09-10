‘If I Play Good Or Bad I’m Done With Michigan’: Former NFL Star Urges Michigan’s $10M QB Bryce Underwood To Leave Before He Gets Benched By Kyle Whittingham

It only took one game for the post-Sherrone Moore era at Michigan to dive into a sea of drama after a narrow 13-12 victory over Western Michigan in the season opener. Michigan Wolverines first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham gave a blunt assessment regarding starting sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, stating that his starting role “is not something that’s infinite.”

Now one former NFL star wide receiver is suggesting that Underwood leave the university after this season.

Former NFL Star T.J. Houshmandzadeh Suggests Bryce Underwood Leave Michigan Because He’s Going To Get Benched

On a video of the segment posted on X, Houshmandzadeh suggested that Underwood leave Michigan in the aftermath of his coach’s public lack of faith in his star recruit.

.@Housh84: "If I'm Bryce Underwood, if I play good or bad, I'M DONE WITH MICHIGAN" @EmmanuelAcho: *Audible gasp* 😱



TJ sounds off about Kyle Wittingham's most recent comments on QB1, Bryce Underwood pic.twitter.com/PHuaUNqFvB — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) September 10, 2026

“If I’m Bryce Underwood, If I play good or bad I’m done with Michigan,” T.J. said on a recent episode of “Speakeasy” podcast discussing the drama. “Good or bad. I’m outta there. He should have gone to LSU to begin with. You go to LSU you’re gonna be a first-round pick. Kyle Whittingham has all but said, “Bryce Underwood is getting benched this year. … Rarely do we see coaches make these statements publicly.”

Kyle Whittingham Says Bryce Underwood Is On Hot Seat

During his press conference, Whittingham was clearly embarrassed by the performance, which also involved controversy surrounding the game clock, with fans saying Michigan should have actually lost. Replay officials put one second back on the game clock after reviewing an internal camera feed. That allowed Underwood to throw a a 47-yard Hail Mary pass to JJ Buchanan on the final play to snatch a victory.

Heroics aside, Whittingham put the entire program on notice while specifically addressing the quarterback room:

“He’s our QB right now. It’s not something that’s infinite,” Whittingham began. “At some point, we’ve got to turn a corner and we’ve got to see improvement. As we do with a bunch of stuff, we’ve got to see improvement out of the coaches. It’s not just on Bryce. It’s not just Bryce’s job that is not absolutely set in concrete. Nobody is. You’ve got to perform week in and week out. Become somebody that we feel is playing at a level that we can win with.”

Michigan football coach Kyle Whittingham talks Bryce Underwood job security which “isn’t infinite” and the discrepancy between what coaches said happened in fall camp and last two public performances: pic.twitter.com/AC2h3hr7XW — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) September 7, 2026

Underwood was asked by reporters on Wednesday about his head coach’s comments, and his response was brief and unbothered.

“There were comments about that? That’s cool. I didn’t see that. It’s cool,” Underwood said.

Bryce Underwood Shakes Off Coach, Prepares For Oklahoma After Throwing Hail Mary Game-Winner

After the rough game Underwood is saving his focus for a must-win against No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s 24-13 Sooners victory. Underwood struggled in that game too, completing just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards.

In his mind, he did what he needed to do against Western Michigan despite the subpar game (12 of 22 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception). Bryce’s clutch gene kicked in at the end, and that improbable win should tell you all you need to know about Underwood.

Michigan Has Much Invested In Bryce Underwood: Dropped A $10M Bag To Flip Him from LSU

With big paydays comes pressure and Underwood is amongst the highest-earning college athletes when it comes to NIL. Underwood is making roughly $3 million per year on a four-year NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal valued between $10 million and $12 million total.

If Underwood is looking at the front door, then he has only himself to blame. He chose the money over the fit. Emmanuel Acho told him that Michigan doesn’t feature their quarterbacks in the same way that other programs do, so be careful. The program he was committed to for months, LSU, doesn’t seem to have a problem with that. Just ask Jayden Daniels and prior to him, Joe Burrow.

Underwood did grow up a Michigan fan. So that influence, combined with The Champions Circle collective presenting Underwood with a path that included mentorship, financial strategy and a strong long-term vision, sealed the deal and got the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school to flip.

RELATED: “Last Minute Decision” | Class Of 2025 No. 1 Ranked Player QB Bryce Underwood To Visit This Weekend. Is He Shedeur Sanders’ Successor?

In order to secure Underwood, some of the program’s wealthiest affiliates stepped in. Billionaire Larry Ellison and his wife, Jolin Zhu, were rumored to be part of the effort, selling Underwood a plan that stretched beyond name recognition.

All of that for a kid who just barely turned 19. The fact that he didn’t play well and the coach totally roasted him in public is a classic example of the changing modern college football landscape.

Coaches Fed Up With Million-Dollar Players, More Likely To Go Public With Frustrations

College players are getting paid like pros. They are lavishly flaunting their wealth around a college campus like pros. So the head coaches will therefore treat them as such. Which means criticisms that may have been kept in-house in the past will be aired out in public because you’re no longer protecting a student. You’re protecting a player who makes as much to more than many of the coaches that need him to buy in.

The fact that players are able to capitalize on their NIL was long overdue. But like every seismic change in a structure, the idea of NCAA college sports is no longer synonymous with amateur innocence and playing for the love of the university and student body.

It’s big business, and Underwood is going to be fine no matter where he plays.