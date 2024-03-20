Who Runs The World: NCAA Women’s Hoops Sells Six Times More Tickets Than Men During March Madness

It’s no secret that women’s collegiate basketball is on fire, but now the numbers support the popularized premise. Women’s college basketball sells six times as many tickets for its Final Four stage as the men’s games.

TickPick has reportedly “sold six times as many tickets for the Women’s Final Four compared to the Men’s Final Four already,” they said in a post on X. And this spike in sales comes amid the pricing for women’s NCAA tickets costing more than men’s tickets.

The comparison of the NCAA Final Four and championship tickets shows that the NCAA Men’s Final Four games costs $260, and the NCAA Men’s Championship game costs $196. However, the NCAA Women’s Final Four games costs $472, and the NCAA Women’s championship tickets cost $424.

NCAA Final 4 + Championship Comparison



$260: NCAAM Final Four

$196: NCAAM Championship



$472: NCAAW Final Four

$424: NCAAW Championship



Women’s basketball 📈



(Via @TickPick ) pic.twitter.com/wcd0ZdUBco — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 18, 2024

An X user identified as an Appalachian State beat reporter named Paul Leak quickly pointed out the seating chart differences for an NCAA men’s basketball event versus a women’s event, which TickPick co-signed.

“W FF site capacity: 19,432

— FF: $9.1M

— Champ: $8.2M

M FF site capaciuty: 77,612

— FF: $20.1M

— Champ: $15.2M

Supply & Demand,” Appalachian State beat reporter Paul Leak posted.

TickPick agreed, replying with a “Solid note.”

“Given the supply for the men’s final four, it is likely that the get-in price will drop significantly as the event approaches. If Iowa were to advance to the final four, it is likely that prices remain the same or increase,” the post from TickPick continued.

Supply & Demand — Paul Leak (Beat Reporter for App State FB) (@paulleak) March 18, 2024

Look no further than the stars of the NCAA women’s basketball ranks for this achievement — Caitlin Clark’s historic final collegiate season, aka the “Iowa” in the TickPick online response. Clark recently broke the all-time NCAA points record. Along with the pop culture star power of Angel Reese, South Carolina’s dominance, and more are keeping the women’s game a hot ticket item.

Solid note.



Given the supply for the men's final four, it is likely that the get-in price will drop significantly as the event approaches.



If Iowa were to advance to the final four, it is likely that prices remain the same or increase. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 18, 2024

The storylines are also very vast. From Angel Reese and LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey’s relationship, or lack thereof (side eye), to Dawn Staley’s quest to return her Gamecocks to the championship game, women’s basketball is just plain interesting.

Clark and Reese created a women’s millennial NCAA version of Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson, with Clark now being looked at as the next big thing in the WNBA to everyone not named Sheryl Swoopes. Where the Fab 5 and Tark’s UNLV Rebels kept the men’s game at the top of the heap in collegiate basketball at one time, now the tides have shifted, at least culturally, where people do not mind paying to watch the in-demand athletics services of the women’s collegiate basketball players.