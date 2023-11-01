“When They Do Surgeries, They Play Bach Or Chopin”: O.J. Simpson Thought He Woke Up In “Hell” When He Heard Wu-Tang Clan Music Playing After Undergoing Open-Heart Surgery

O.J. Simpson thought he’d made it to the afterlife.

The Hall of Fame running back and crime story legend appeared on “It Is What It Is” with rappers Cam’ron and Ma$e and talked about a “very interesting week”, as he described it where he was told that he would have to receive open heart surgery.

Simpson says that one time during a surgery he woke up and figured he was in hell with the devil, and he was hearing Wu-Tang Clan. There are still some folks who believe Simpson should be sent to the underworld for the 1994 murder and acquittal scandal that captivated the world.

Simpson also said that prior to seeking medical attention, he was having some strange episodes where he would fall asleep at the wheel at stoplights, and that is what prompted him to get help.

“First of all, the most poignant thing was I was getting sleepy at stoplights. So I called my doctor, went to the hospital, and they put me in immediately. Next thing I know, I got two crews of people talking about opening my chest and doing stuff to my heart.” Simpson said.

While he was slated for open-heart surgery at first, doctors ultimately decided to do the procedure through his wrist.

Why Did O.J. Think He Was In Hell?

The procedure was necessary in order to install a stent (a tube that can hold arteries open) into his heart. This took place in July, and it looks like everything is fine now, especially since he lived to tell the story.

But at the time, the five-time All-Pro felt like he was going to die. When he woke up, he thought he was in hell since, in his opinion, there was no way Wu-Tang Clan’s music would be played at the Pearly Gates.

“I kinda woke up earlier, and I wake up in the middle of this and they’re, like, blasting the Wu-Tang crew,” he added. “And I’m thinking, ‘What is that I’m hearing?’ and it was the Wu-Tang crew. You know, I guess some people when they do surgeries, they play Bach or they play Chopin or something. But I’m hearing the Wu-Tang crew and I’m like ‘Oh, I know they ain’t playing this up here. Am I down here?”

Of course, after Simpson finished the story, Cam’ron and Ma$e began dying of laughter and had jokes. The entire conversation with “Juice” was lighthearted, fast-paced and funny.

O.J. Simpson has been very accessible to the media and opinionated on football matters since his release from prison in 2017. He’s been enjoying the attention as well as the publicity of his own persona, and, of course, his legendary story about the murder of his ex-wife and her friend, as well as the books that he wrote.

So it’s only right that he tells his story about his “near-death” experience involving the Wu-Tang Clan. It’s more O.J. madness and all these years later, people still can’t get enough.