‘What A Throw, What A Talent” | New Chiefs Linebacker Drue Tranquill Couldn’t Beat Patrick Mahomes So He Joined Him

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP. The 27-year-old gunslinger by way of Texas Tech wows NFL fans weekly with his insane repertoire of throws, runs and jaw-dropping plays.

One player who’s seen Mahomes up close and personal over his career is former Los Angeles Chargers stud linebacker Drue Tranquill. The former Notre Dame standout has seen it firsthand, and let’s just say he’s happy to now be going into battle with Mahomes as a member of the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

In a recent interview with NFL Total Access, Tranquill raved about the “Mahomes Experience,” and what it’s like seeing it every day in practice and not just on game day as an opponent. In five career games versus Mahomes, Tranquill didn’t have much success going 1-4.

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill wowed by old rival, new teammate Patrick Mahomes, telling @OmarDRuiz, "Every day I'm either out there or getting a break on the sideline and I'm just like, 'Wow. What a throw. What a talent.'"https://t.co/rw80f41CbR pic.twitter.com/c5L7VqpCYd — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 9, 2023

Tranquill: Those Throws Happen In More Than Just The Game

With Mahomes it’s always about the magical plays he makes on any given play, and Tranquill now sees it daily.

“You just see the highlight throws that are up every year, year after year,” Tranquill said. “Those throws aren’t just one-off things that he makes in a big-time game. He seems to make those throws every day in practice. Every day I’m either out there or getting a break on the sideline and I’m just like, Wow. What a throw. What a talent.”





Following a career season with the Chargers, (146 tackles, 95 solo, and five sacks), Tranquill, a three-down linebacker, was surprisingly not retained by the team. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was able to sell Tranquill on the idea of competing for a Super Bowl, and that explains the one-year deal he signed with K.C.

Tranquill will fit seamlessly alongside rising Chiefs linebackers Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton. They’ll all play a ton in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s aggressive and at-times demanding scheme.

Chiefs are gonna love them some Drue Tranquill! (interview via NFL Network) pic.twitter.com/q21Xr0mjNa — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) July 7, 2023

Tranquill Is Huge For Chiefs And Hurts A Division Rival

For some reason the Chargers decided not to keep Tranquill in L.A. but letting him play for the best team in the NFL, who also happens to be in your division, isn’t a good look. The Chargers believe they have the necessary players to replace what Tranquill did in 2022, his career-best season.

As for Mahomes, he’s got to be elated to now have Tranquill on his side as the Chiefs look to go back-to-back and three SB titles in five years.

If Tranquill is to play a vital role in K.C. repeating, he’ll be able to cash in there or elsewhere in 2024.