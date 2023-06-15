“We Gotta Collab” | Baby Gronk’s Dad Feeds Him Lines To Say In Interviews, Gets Called Out For Jumping Into Paige Spiranac’s DMs 

Jake San Miguel is currently going around exploiting the heck out of his 10-year-old football prodigy son Madden San Miguel, better known as “Baby Gronk.”

People thought Lavar Ball was bad smh look at this clown 🤡



Baby gronk dad btw pic.twitter.com/IQnzfkeFgU — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 13, 2023

While San Miguel is doing all he can to push his son’s name, he also found time to jump into the DMs of golf top-rated influencer Paige Spiranac. The 30-year-old Spiranac, who’s known for her sexy videos and posts, doesn’t seem too enthralled with the possibility of actually collaborating with San Miguel.

Spiranac recently mentioned that she’d gotten two messages from the dad of “Baby Gronk.”

The first one last November read like this:

“Are u ever in Dallas TX?”

The second one came this past March.

“We gotta collab,” with a flexed bicep emoji thrown in for good measure.

San Miguel Has Master Plan For Son ‘Baby Gronk’

Now, this could be just part of San Miguel’s master plan he says he had since birth for his son, or it could be his way of hitting on the beautiful Spiranac. At this point it could be a little of both. You know, business and pleasure.

Spiranac does have over 4.5 million followers between her Instagram (3.8M) and Twitter accounts (885K).

San Miguel Tells Baby Gronk What To Say In Odd Interview

On Tuesday, the father-son duo appeared on the “Bring The Juice” podcast, and let’s just say the interview was cringeworthy as it pertained to San Miguel. Every question that Baby Gronk was asked saw dad step in and give him what to say. The kicker was when the host inexplicably asked the 10-year-old if he’s taking Olivia Dunne to his prom. Dad then whispered in his ear and told him to say this.

“I already DMed her and she said yes.”

First of all, the host had no business asking him that, but to have his dad direct him to answer it that way is just as bad, if not worse than the question itself.

This kid has football talent, and you can see it from his videos, but with a dad like that it wouldn’t be surprising if he quits football at some point down the line. It’s not fun for him and it should be, but his dad is living out some personal grand scheme or dream he has through Baby Gronk and using him for personal gain.

During a recent interview San Miguel has been pretty adamant about his intentions for his son despite receiving blowback for how he’s going about it.

“I’ve had a plan for my son since before he was born,” Jake told The Athletic. “It’s playing out now.”

San Miguel is holding no punches as he pushes Baby Gronk into whatever he’s looking to accomplish with his internet sensation son.

“It’s just not for content. We put five or six days a week of training. He diets, he eats clean foods, salmon and brown rice. He is in a routine. He’s a real athlete. He’s not a normal kid. Normal kids are emotional. They put their head down when they make mistakes, talk back to the coaches, they make noises, but he doesn’t do that. He has been trained and programmed since he was 6 years old.”

That right there has drawn the ire of many in the sports world, including future first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, J.J. Watt who called out San Miguel in a tweet for training “Baby Gronk” year-round and focusing just on football.