‘I’ve Walked That Road’: LeBron James Triggered By ‘Animosity’ and ‘Hatred’ Caitlin Clark and Bronny James Get From ‘Grown … Men and Women’

It was only a matter of time before LeBron James jumped in on the Caitlin Clark drama. The endless stories and commercials and social media posts and corporate attention Clark has received has elevated her popularity past that of the WNBA itself, making it open season on the 6-foot guard out of Iowa.

She’s received her share of criticism, analysis and praise. On JJ Redick’s “ThreeFourTwo” podcast, James jumped into the conversation with his defense of Clark.

James basically reinforced what everybody else has been saying:

“Don’t get it twisted. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen in the WNBA. … I’m rooting for Caitlin because I been in that seat before. I’ve walked that road before. I hope she kills.”

LeBron James Compares Caitlin Clark Drama To Bronny

Then Bron, with future Lakers coach JJ Redick listening intently, related Clark’s situation to the “animosity” and “hatred” he perceives towards his 19-year-old son Bronny’s quest to become an NBA player.

“There is a very small percentage of men and women that actually get to live out their dream of playing a professional sport,” he said. “We have grown-ass men and women out here doing whatever they can to make sure that does not happen. That’s the weirdest thing in the world.”



There’s been many opinions about Clark and why she is popular and why she has been rewarded with corporate gifts that the other great players in WNBA history never got. Her success is also at the center of another divisive race debate.

Jemele Hill Says Being White and Heterosexual Has Helped Clark’s Brand

On the heels of Jemele Hill supposedly offending people because she said Clark’s popularity was heavily influenced by her status as a white, heterosexual woman, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin also caught some flak from the Clark Hive for agreeing with the underlying sentiment of Hill.

Hostin said Wednesday, “I do think that there is a thing called pretty privilege. There is a thing called White privilege. There is a thing called tall privilege, and we have to acknowledge that.”

“And so part of it is about race because if you think about the Brittney Griners of the world, why did she have to go to play in Russia? Because they wouldn’t pay her,” she claimed, while taking a shot at the WNBA.

Did Bron Use Caitlin Clark To Get Sympathy For Bronny?

With Clark at the center of almost every discussion these days, it wasn’t surprising to hear LeBron James finally stir the pot and draw some attention back onto himself and Bronny, while also getting brownie points for standing up for Clark.

By jumping on the bandwagon and taking indirect shots at any media members who do anything but praise Clark, he is dismissing any of the points that were made exploring Clark’s popularity and the various dimensions of her rise to fame.

Never has anyone who pointed out the advantages Clark holds as far as marketing is concerned, claimed that she isn’t good for the game. And it’s not just Jemele Hill acknowledging these things. WNBA stars of all races have voiced their displeasure with the way Clark has been covered, while at the same time admitting that she has elevated the attention being focused on the game and deserves her fruits.

Of course, Charles Barkley jumped into the fray. Always bringing a comedic twist to the situation. How many WNBA games do you think Sir Charles watched in the past 10 years? Probably one less than LeBron James.

As Caitlin Clark Popularity Grows, So Will Pressure and Opinions

The more people say the name Caitlin Clark, the more her net worth explodes. She’s continuing to be the popular conversation and when that happens, everyone with a media company or a mission to attract new viewers will use her as a jumping point.

Her team is 0-5 on the season but have played one of the league’s toughest schedules and Clark has dealt with the adversity as best as she can. She’s averaging 17.8 ppg, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game. She’s only shooting 40 percent from the floor and about 33 percent from three-point range, so she is much less efficient than she was in college.

If what LeBron says is true about Clark being in a similar situation to him, then she can expect to be the center of the sports universe at least until NFL season starts. She’s paying the cost to be the boss, and we know that when you are boosted as the chosen one, people are going to test you to make sure its authentic.

