Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Reportedly Returning To Team This Week | Former No. 1 Overall Pick Was Tending To Ailing Father

The Golden State Warriors got a huge boost on Monday as ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the elite wing Andrew Wiggins is expected to return this week after missing the team’s last 22 games. That type of news is a huge jolt for a Warriors team still looking to gain some consistency as the playoffs approach. Without Wiggins, the team’s defense has suffered immensely, and their putrid 9-30 road record versus their 32-8 home record is a prime example as to what’s been happening when they leave the friendly confines of their home arena Chase Center.

That’s something Wiggins could help with right away with his unique two-way ability. Golden State gives up just 108 points at home, but the minute they hit the road that jumps to 120.5.

For weeks now the Warriors have been saying they were hopeful Wiggins would be back soon, but they also understood and supported what he was dealing with.

Following a game last week, Warriors superstar Steph Curry told reporters this in a postgame interview when asked about that very thing.

“We’d love to have him and hope that does happen, because we want to be whole and I’m sure he wants to be part of this,” Curry said. “But when he walks in the door, it’ll be when it’s the right time for him. That’s kind of the expectation at this point.”

Well, based on the aforementioned Wojnarowski’s report, that should happen this week, and it’s a huge deal for the Warriors’ playoff chances.

Andrew Wiggins missed 21 games to be with his father, who reportedly was dealing with serious medical issues, per @ShamsCharania.



Wiggins Was Tending To Ailing Father

Despite many other false and malicious rumors, Wiggins has been tending to his ailing dad Mitchell, a former NBA player who was d member of the 1986 Houston Rockets NBA Finals team.

Now that we know why Wiggins has been out, you can once again turn a side eye to the rumors that were being spread about his absence. The biggest being Wiggins finding out he wasn’t the father of his and girlfriend Mychal Johnson’s children. Comments which Johnson took to social media to say were one-hundred percent false.

Another tweet said this …

“The farthest thing from the truth. It’s sad y’all even doing this.”

Wiggins Shone In 2021-22 NBA Season

Last season was Wiggins’ first time making an All-Star team, and not only did he make it, he was also named a starter. That was just the beginning of a great year for the 2014 No. 1 overall pick. He topped it off with an unreal playoff run culminating in his overall helping slow down elite scorers like Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. His performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the series tied 2-2 was scintillating and reminiscent of dad Mitchell’s performance in Game 5 of the 1986 NBA Finals.

The Warriors will welcome the 6-foot-8 athletic wing and his 17 points, five rebounds and 40 percent three-point shooting back with open arms.