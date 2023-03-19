Did Andrew Wiggins’ Daughter’s Mother Cheat And Have Kids With His Best Friend? She Thinks “Its Sad Y’all Even Doing This”

For personal reasons, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been MIA from the court since mid-February. Since then, the internet has been abuzz with speculation, but prevalent rumors abound. The side talk to explain his absence has ranged from his two daughters’ mother Mychal Johnson cheating on Wiggins with his best friend to the outrageous; that he has been raising two daughters that are not his and a product of Mychal’s alleged affair.

The side talk to explain Andrew Wiggins’ absence from the Golden State Warriors has his two daughters’ mother Mychal Johnson cheating on Wiggins with his best friend. (Screenshot/Twitter ESH)

The notoriously private Wiggins, who hasn’t posted on his official Twitter page since last year, has been silent, but his lady took to Twitter to clear the air on the gossip.

Internet Wasteland

“The internet is really a sick place,” she tweeted first to shame the world that is perpetuating the narrative.

“Literally the farthest thing from the truth,” Johnson tweeted next. “It’s sad y’all even doing this.”

Wiggins and Mychal have reportedly been together since 2013 and have two daughters: Amyah and Alayah Wiggins. Mychal is a former basketball player at the University of Notre Dame.

The 28-year-old forward has not suited up since Feb. 13 and remains away from the team because of a personal family matter — no further explanation has been given.

The Curious Mr. Wiggins

Initially, the Warriors listed Wiggins as out for the Feb. 14 game against the Clippers for personal reasons. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expected him back after the All-Star break on February 23, but Wiggins missed that first return game.

Steph Curry lent his opinion on the situation that has kept the arguably No. 2 Warriors player off the hardwood roster.

Here is Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins’ extended absence



“This is a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball,” Curry said during a press conference on March 12. “Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. Whenever he’s ready to come back, I’m sure he will. That’s how he’s built in terms of being available. I know he’s missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him, too.”

Warriors general manager Bob Myers also shed light on Wiggins’ potential return in early March; the good news is that he doesn’t expect Wiggins to miss the rest of the season.

“I don’t think that’s what anybody is planning for. But we’ll leave that in its own place,” Myers said on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny and Gru” show. “That’s not the expectation. I think what you’re asking is — could he remain out for a long, long time? I don’t think that’s happening. I’m going to leave that alone. Hopefully, when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don’t think will be much — it’s his private life — he will do. “I haven’t heard anything along the lines of, ‘He’s not coming back,'” Myers continued. “There’s speculation on that, but I haven’t been told, ‘Hey, look, I’m not coming back.’ Nobody said that to me.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr weighed in on the vaguely explained absence of one of his star players, and he’s not as optimistic as Myers.

“I think that’s the hope, but really, there’s nothing to report on,” Kerr said during a press conference when asked about Wiggins’ status on March 11. “We’re giving him his space as we’ve talked about as he deals with something that’s way more important than the game. If he’s able to come back, then that would be great, and if not, then that’s the case.”

There is life beyond basketball, and whatever Andrew Wiggins is going through is his issue to handle. An unfortunate consequence of fame is how an extended absence evolves into a faux soap opera scandal with the kids dragged into it.

