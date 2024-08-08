“NFL’s Gonna Suspend Him Right?” | Viewers Want Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Punished After Helmet Swinging Attack Against Teammate During Heated Practice; Coach Responds

The dog days of NFL training camp are a real thing. As teams are firmly entrenched in week 3 of camp, tempers flare and emotions boil over, leading to multiple dust-ups, and in some instances some serious fisticuffs.

We’re seeing it all over the league, from Tuesday’s all-out brawl between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions, which was started by prized rookie wideout Malik Nabers, to many other practice scuffles, albeit same-team or joint-team battles.

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks is under scrutiny for taking a swing at teammate with a helmet. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

That seemed to trickle down on Wednesday out in the Pacific Northwest as Seattle Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf took the helmet off cornerback Tre Brown and attempted to smashed him in the head with the helmet but connected with safety K’Von Wallace’s helmet instead. There were no injuries reported for Wallace who finished out the rest of the practice.

The act was caught live on air, and for a moment it reminded of us of the time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett attacked then-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph as the two exchanged pleasantries in 2019.

The respective benches were quickly cleared with an all out brawl in the end zone. Garrett would later claim that Rudolph used a slur that triggered his reaction. This one wasn’t nearly as long or as ugly, but it still crossed the proverbial line of using headgear to attack another player.

Mike Macdonald Addresses Matter

In wake of that situation and others that have occurred throughout camp thus far, Mike Macdonald, the first-year Seahawks head coach, spoke about it in a recent post-practice interview.

“We’ve been getting after it.. we’ve been out here 14 out of the last 16 days, think we’re tired of going against one another,” Macdonald said.

#Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald joined me on The Insiders to talk about preparing for his first game, the return of Geno Smith and how he — and DK Metcalf — handled a particularly heated practice today. pic.twitter.com/UjEEMLldMl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 7, 2024

“We’re right on the line right now, and I think the guys realize that. Let’s take care of another. Definitely don’t want people fighting about out here and stuff, especially against their own teammates … and then DK gave a great message to end practice, just putting everything into perspective, and the guys finished it of the right way,” the coach explained while not revealing specific details.

Metcalf handled that the right way, especially with his being a team leader. It also speaks volumes about Macdonald as a rookie head coach and the way he’s already connected with his team.

However, the wide receiver didn’t receive much sympathy from viewers and fans who are calling for harsh punishment in response to his behavior.

One user tweeted, “So the NFL’s gonna suspend him right?” Others called for both suspension and a fine.

DK Metcalf ripped off a teammate's helmet and swung it at his teammate's head 😳 pic.twitter.com/bpliUN439u — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 7, 2024

Seahawks Have Most Expensive WR Room In NFL

Heading into the 2024 season the Seahawks will spend $54.6 million of their team cap space on the wide receivers. Metcalf is entering year two of a three-year, $72 million deal with $58.8 million in guaranteed money. Many analysts and talking heads around the league believe the Seahawks should sign Metcalf to a bigger extension.

If 2023 was any indication, Metcalf is could be in line for a bigger extension after posting a career-best 16.9 yards per catch on 66 receptions. He also reached the 1000-yard plateau for the third time in his five-year career. He’ll also need the 2022 version of Geno Smith to return after an up-and-down 2023 season that saw Smith regress.