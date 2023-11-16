UCLA Recruits Accused Of Robbing Colorado Buffaloes Players Jewelry | When Collegiate Success Goes Wrong

When the Colorado Buffaloes returned to the locker room from their loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Oct. 28, they realized someone had stolen jewelry and more from their locker rooms while playing. The culprits have been identified and are prospective high-school recruits for UCLA.

According to Pasadena officials, the suspects are UCLA recruits who attend Beaumont High School in Riverside County. Now the case has been transferred to the juvenile division of the district attorney’s office, per reports from a Pasadena city spokeswoman.

“We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on October 28,” the Beaumont Unified School District statement read. “We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, District, and community. While the students were not at the UCLA-Colorado football game as part of a school-sponsored event, the District is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police Department’s investigation.”

What Happened?

At least five Colorado players, including Derrick McLendon, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Jordan Dominick, had jewelry, Beats by Dre headphones, and thousands of dollars in physical cash stolen.

Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes QB1 and the son of Deion Sanders is as famous for his in-game play as he is for his drip. Sanders’ brash flashing of his wristwatch in the face of his opponents has helped create unwanted attention toward the collegiate star and his teammate’s material possessions versus their athletic abilities.

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, was initially concerned about the lack of assistance from the NCAA when the incident first happened.

“I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. This is the Rose Bowl,” Sanders said at the post-game presser after the Buffaloes 28-16 loss.

Sanders Seeks Light Punishment

Now that he knows the alleged offenders are high-school prospects, he wants them punished but not to the detriment of their future athletic careers. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Sanders reiterated that he believed the suspects were only kids who made a mistake.

“Let’s not crucify and punish these high school kids,” Sanders said. “Whatever the punishment that comes along with it, let it be that. Community service or whatever it is. But let’s not abort the rest of their opportunities, their lives, because of a mistake.

“They’re kids. They made a stupid, dumb, idiotic mistake,” Sanders continued. “Guess what? When I was 17, 18, so did I. So did you. I’m praying for those kids.”

The storyline of the Colorado Buffaloes continues to evolve the dynamics of how the world views collegiate football.