Trevor Ariza’s Estranged Wife Doesn’t Believe He Can’t Afford What She’s Asking For If He Can Buy His Girlfriend A Car That Costs Over 100 Grand

Trevor Ariza is a retired former NBA forward who most notably last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-2022 season. Since then, Bree Anderson Ariza, his estranged wife, has filed for divorce, and amid the alleged physical abuse she says she has suffered, she also suffers financially because of Trevor’s reported lack of income in retirement. She is rebuffing his argument and believes he has purchased a vehicle costing over $100K for his new boo, Radar Online reports.

The purchase, if real, would undermine Ariza’s alleged financial hardship claims, which purportedly have affected his wife and children. After four years of marriage, Bree filed for divorce, petitioning the court for primary custody and requesting visitation for the former professional basketball player. He asked the court to award him joint physical custody.

Additionally, Bree requested monthly child and spousal support, to which Trevor objected. Bree asked for almost $60,000 in monthly support from Trevor, $23,000 per month in temporary child support, and $36,001 per month in temporary spousal support. He asked the court to cut Bree off from spousal support.

The Saga Continues

In April, Ariza pleaded with a California judge to lower his child support payments, citing an inability to maintain his lifestyle. In response, Bree demanded that he sell off assets to ensure she kept the lifestyle she was used to in their marriage.

In financial documents submitted to the court, Trevor stated that he was pulling an average of $192k per month last year. That was during his previous job tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. His last check from the team came in December 2022.

“I am in the process of reducing my monthly expenses as I am now unemployed & cannot maintain my former lifestyle,” said Ariza in his declaration. “After an 18-year career in the NBA, I am no longer employed as a professional basketball player. The last team I played for was the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-2022 NBA season. I no longer earn any wages or endorsement income,” Trevor continued.

In the declaration, Trevor listed $438,278 in cash, checking, and savings accounts and $1.9 million in stocks and bonds. He also recorded $6 million in real and personal property, which includes his cars and his NBA 401k plan. After playing in the league for nearly 20 years, Ariza made over $116 million in NBA salary.

Things Fall Apart

Drafted in the second round in 2004, Ariza played for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and Miami Heat.

Ariza has been accused of abuse by his estranged wife in the past, who has claimed that she fears for her safety even after filing for divorce. She alleged that Trevor “engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse,” according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

“He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children. I have been financially dependent on Trevor throughout our marriage.”

Per court documents, Bree said she hadn’t had a job since 2008 when she worked as an office assistant.

