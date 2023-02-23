“Engaged In Acts Of Extreme Physical Abuse” | Trevor Ariza Turns Over Guns In Wake Of Restraining Order Filed By Estranged Wife

A restraining order was filed against former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza by his estranged wife, Bree Anderson, and as part of the conditions of the order Ariza turned over two Glocks and two AR-15s.

In September Anderson filed for divorce from the NBA veteran, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Earlier this month Anderson appealed to the court asking for protection against Ariza. She accused him of being abusive during their marriage and said she still fears for her safety after filing for divorce.

Former Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Turns In Weapons After Judge Grants Estranged Wife’s Restraining Orderhttps://t.co/KEfghmL9Af pic.twitter.com/uToA3H9TIj — BallerAlert (@balleralert) February 21, 2023

Trevor Ariza Allegedly Was Very Abusive

Trevor “engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse,” according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com

“He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children. I have been financially dependent on Trevor throughout our marriage.”

Anderson’s restraining order request also asks for sole custody of their children and states Ariza has refused to pay child support.

Along with court documents, Anderson submitted a series of graphic photos of the alleged abuse Ariza committed during their marriage. She described one incident in August 2021 where she said he showed up at home “very angry” and demanded she hand over her cellphone.

Anderson said she refused which then led to him throwing her on the bed, and he choked her but let go right before she passed out.

She also said Trevor punched her with a closed fist and then continued to punch her multiple times.

These are vile and horrific allegations, if true. Especially so because it’s not just the harm done to Anderson. But if the children witnessed this their non-developed brains and nervous systems have experienced tremendous, harmful trauma.

Domestic Violence Hurts More Than The Victim

According to ChildWelfare.gov, children who witness domestic violence can suffer severe emotional and developmental difficulties that are similar to those of children who are direct victims of abuse.

Ariza joins a growing list of NBA players alleged or charged to have been perpetrators of domestic violence over the last 18 months, including: Bryn Forbes, Eric Bledsoe, Miles Bridges, Rajon Rondo, Richaun Holmes, and Jaxson Hayes.

A judge has granted Anderson’s request for a temporary restraining order which prohibits Ariza from coming within 100 yards. The court set a March 8 hearing to determine if a permanent restraining order will be granted.

If the allegations prove true, the judge could make the order permanent and grant Anderson full custody. If so, the divorce proceedings could lead to additional spousal and child support.

trevor ariza on the knicks pic.twitter.com/0SfEijieAr — aster (@NotAstxr) February 15, 2023

Ariza was drafted in the second round in 2004. He played for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Lakers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and Miami Heat.