Travis Kelce Makes Light Of Worst Few Days In A While By Tackling His “Illiterate” Tweets That “The View” Host Joy Behar Wants To Cancel Him For

Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has basked in the spotlight of his Super Bowl-winning team and his romantic relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.



However, his old posts on Twitter have stirred up controversy and ignited a passionate debate among morning talk show hosts, sports pundits, and more.

Kelce and his brother Jason discussed the controversial tweets making light of an issue that has polarized the player.

Lighthearted About Controversy

“Everybody’s a big fan of ‘College Travis Twitter,'” Jason said on the Kelce brother’s podcast, “New Heights.”

“What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then and…” Travis responded. “But I will say that I have been trying to get all those tweets deleted.”

Interestingly, the tweets that have been deemed misogynistic are no longer on his page.

“When you go back and read your tweets,” Jason asked Travis, “what does Travis Kelce think?”

“I was just using Twitter as like a diary. Just out here just saying nonsense,” he replied.

The Controversial Tweets

“As a man, You have something wrong with you if your [sic] going for girls that weigh more then [sic] you,” one of the tweets, dated April 7, 2010, said.

The old tweets were progressively worse.

“Haha I just caught myself judging every person that walked past me, whether they were ugly, fat, funny looking, sexy haha I’m trippin,” Kelce wrote another tweet from May 12, 2010 read.

In another tweet, Kelce replied to someone, “they slow as hell cuz there [sic] parents have been talkin’ to them like they were retarded since they were babies.”

Kelce also tweeted, “haha when fat people fall, its [sic] like slow motion entertainment, cuz they never JUST fall, they always tumble n gradually hit the deck #comedy.”

Kelce’s Bad Week

“The View” co-host Joy Behar, a self-described “Swiftie,” called out Kelce on the show, labeling Kelce “illiterate” and saying she doesn’t want Taylor Swift “stuck with this idiot.”

“Here’s one of his quotes: ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team cause they was all ugly,'” Behar read.

Kelce had a game to forget when his team faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kelce’s underwhelming performance stood out in a game that ultimately resulted in a disappointing loss for the Chiefs.

Known for his consistent and explosive playmaking abilities, he struggled to make an impact during the game against the Eagles. He was limited to just two receptions for 23 yards, a far cry from his usual production. The Eagles’ defense effectively blanketed Kelce, preventing him from being a game-changing force.

In addition to his lackluster receiving numbers, Kelce also had a costly fumble in the third quarter that turned the game’s tide. The Eagles capitalized on the turnover, scoring a touchdown that put them ahead and ultimately secured their victory.

As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will impact Kelce’s image and relationship with fans during a time when his personal life is under the microscope.