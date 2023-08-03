“I Don’t Like To Be On The Sidelines” | Colorado CB Travis Hunter Fully Healthy And Extremely Confident Heading Into Sophomore Season

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter is ready for the 2023 college football season, and his first in Boulder. The 2022 No. 1 overall recruit is slated to potentially play both ways for the Buffs, just as he did during his freshman campaign at Jackson State. Unfortunately, for Hunter, a lot of his freshman season was marred by nagging injuries he sustained in his final year of high school.

Now, fully healthy, Hunter is elated for fall camp and the Buffs’ season opener at TCU, which was one of the many schools who inquired about Hunter’s services out of high school. Another reason why Hunter is happy to be playing without a pitch count or restrictions is he’s not the best sideline teammate.

Hunter Wants To Play All The Time

During a recent interview prior to the Buffaloes opening fall camp on Wednesday, Hunter himself mentioned that he’s no fun on the sidelines and so much better when he’s in between the white lines mixing it up.

“I don’t like being on the sidelines,” he said. “If I’m on the sidelines … I’m annoying. I’m always asking. ‘Coach, can I go in? Coach, can I do this? Coach, let me do that. Coach, let me go.’ Pretty much I don’t like to sit down.”

“That’s all I know,” he said. “When I was growing up I’d play both sides of the ball. I never wanted to come off the field.”

Hunter has reportedly packed on some much needed weight, especially now playing in the Power Five. That weight should bode well for him and help him avoid so many nagging injuries.

Shedeur Sanders Happy To Have Hunter Healthy

As the Buffs embark on this new journey under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders there definitely will be some bumps, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the youngest of Sanders’ three sons, could have the biggest learning curve coming from FCS to FBS. But having a healthy and locked-in Hunter will help him immensely.

Sanders talked about that at last week’s Pac-12 media days.

Following Hunter describing himself to the reporters, in which he called himself a “freakish athlete that can play both sides of the ball,” the strong-armed Shedeur chimed in with this:

“He is, though. He definitely is. I feel like this is the first time he’s actually fully healthy. It’s just different.”