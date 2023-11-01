Top 5 NFL Rookies Following Week 8 | Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Explodes In Team’s First Monday Night Home Win In Nine Seasons

In Week 8 of the season, these NFL rookies went out and had themselves a day.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, RB

Gibbs, the former Alabama standout who was surprisingly taken with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has shown flashes.

The speedy dual-threat back had his breakout game on Monday night, that game happened with Gibbs rushing for over 150 yards on 26 carries, including one touchdown run.

Gibbs showed off his pass-catching ability with five receptions for 37 more yards. Gibbs’ huge night led to the Lions’ first home win on “MNF” in nine seasons.

The Lions are now 6-2 and two games ahead of the second-place Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

In his postgame interview, Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about his stud back.

“Every week, he’s just gotten a little better and a little better. I thought last week he had his best game, and this week certainly surpassed that,” Campbell said.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans, QB

Filling in for injured starter Ryan Tannehill, the strong-armed Levis had himself a debut. The former Kentucky Wildcats star not only led the team to a win, he did it while completing 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

He finished his first NFL start with a 130.5 passer rating while making history as only the third QB behind Fran Tarkenton and Marcus Mariota to have at least four touchdown passes in his first NFL game.

Known for his strong arm, Levis also became the first to have three touchdowns over 30-yards in their debut. An elated Levis talked to reporters following his huge debut.

“This is a dream come true, for sure,” Levis said on Sunday. “I dreamed of this moment as a kid, and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we’re on to Pittsburgh, as [Titans coach Mike] Vrabel would say.”

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, QB

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick posted his best game of the season as the Panthers got their first win, a 15-13 squeaker over No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Young’s performance — 22 of 31 for 235 yards and one touchdown — was more about his ability under pressure than his overall stat line.

Young proved why he was the Panthers’ choice as the top overall pick, and head coach Frank Reich said Young’s resilience is why you can’t label a player after just six weeks of football.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings, WR

One week after posting his career-high day of seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns, the former Biletnikoff Award winner went out and hauled in seven more catches for 82 yards and another touchdown in a 24-10 win over the division rival Packers at Lambeau Field.

Addison has filled into that No. 1 receiver role rather nicely with Justin Jefferson injured. Losing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles hurt, but the team did trade for journeyman Josh Dobbs in an effort to still make a playoff push.

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks, CB

It safe to say the Seahawks had a great 2023 NFL draft with wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba beginning to show signs, and with Witherspoon taking opposing receivers out of the game the Hawks look primed for a nice playoff run. Witherspoon is leading a defense that’s allowed a grand total of nine points in the second half the past four weeks.

They’ve also permitted zero paydirt touches as well, which is marked improvement for a team that struggled on that side of the football last season. As of now, Spoon has the second-highest odds to take home the DROY award, trailing only Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.