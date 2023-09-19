“Those Fans Are Some Of The Worst In The NFL” | Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Is The Latest Athlete To Call Out Boston-Area Fans

The Miami Dolphins are off to a 2-0 start this season following their 24-17 road win over the division rival New England Patriots. That win follows a Week 1 win at the Los Angeles Chargers, which saw star wideout Tyreek Hill go for 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Hill’s numbers in Sunday’s win at Gillette Stadium were nowhere near as gaudy, as the dynamic All-Pro pass catcher had five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

In wake of the Dolphins win and subsequent 2-0 start, Hill talked about how it felt to get such a huge road win so early in the season.

“It felt tremendous, man,” Hill said, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reported.

Unfortunately, that’s not all Hill talked about. He also brought up fans in Boston. Talking to reporters following the win, Hill revealed something that’s become all too familiar with fans in the Boston area.



Hill Says Patriot Fans Are Unpleasant

“Those fans are some of the worst in the NFL. And I’m gonna stand on that: they are real nasty. Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn’t say in church. So ,yeah, it felt good to wave goodbye to the fans, and I’ll do it again. Bye.”

Hill, like many other visiting athletes have had plenty of run-ins with Boston area sports fans, and most of it has been of the racial epithet variety. While, Hill didn’t go into detail about what was actually said, it’s long been the MO in and around Beantown to speak to visiting players in that manner.

Hill, who’s long been a thorn in the side of the Patriots since his days with the Chiefs, had a bottle thrown at him in 2018 by a Pats fan following a long touchdown reception. The fan was charged with disorderly conduct and banned from future events at Gillette Stadium.



Former MLB Star Had No-Trade Clause To Boston Because Or Racial Slurs

Boston’s history of using racial slurs against opposing teams and players is something that’s been mentioned by numerous athletes from different sports. Former MLB star Torii Hunter says he had a no-trade clause put in his contract after being verbally abused by Red Sox fans over the years.

During a 2020 interview with the now defunct ESPN radio show “Golic and Wingo,” Hunter aka Spider-Man, says he was “called the N-word in Boston 100 times.”

Again, Hill didn’t go into detail about what was said, but the track record with fans in that part of the country isn’t a good one.