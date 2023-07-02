“This Is A Fantastic Way To Close Out The Year” | Jackson State Receives First Installment Of $1M Pledge Made By The Charles Barkley Foundation 

Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is a man of many gifts. The 1993 NBA MVP is well-known for his weekly jokes and bluntness on “Inside The NBA” on TNT. He’s also known for being an avid golfer when he’s not in the studio working.

But one thing he doesn’t get enough credit for is his philanthropic acts, and that’s what he prides himself on. Through the Charles Barkley Foundation, Sir Charles has been a blessing to many, and the latest recipient is Jackson State University.

Through his foundation, Barkley pledges $1M to the famous HBCU, with annual payments of $100K being given to the school in support of several projects at the university. Barkley’s kindness helps the Tigers as a whole, and acting school President Elayne Hayes-Anthony spoke highly of Barkley in her remarks.

“We are grateful to Mr. Charles Barkley for making the generous investment into Jackson State University. It is transformative to give leaders, like Mr. Barkley, recognize the important work we’re doing and decide to sow into our mission to prepare students for the global workforce.”

Jackson State University Receives First Installment of Charles Barkley’s $1 million pledge of $100,000 annually for the next ten years pic.twitter.com/NFlnnOSTPV — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) June 30, 2023

Move By Barkley Helps Close Out Fiscal Year For The HBCU

Helping HBCUs has long been a huge part of what Barkley’s foundation focuses on, and this gift comes at at time when the fiscal year is ending, helping the school finish the year on a good note.

“This is a fantastic way to close out the year,” she continued. “His pledge of $100,000 annually for the next ten years will provide a continuous resource to support institutional priorities at a greater level and to further carry out our strategic plan to elevate this great institution.”

In December, when Barkley announced via Twitter the that his foundation would be making the donation, the school responded in a statement, “We’re happy to confirm that the $1 million gift will be received in annual installments over the next ten years.”

It looks like CBF stayed true to their word, and JSU was blessed because of it.

Rapper and business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs also pledged $1 million to JSU during the 2022 BET Awards. It was reported that he also made the first payment of $332,000 on June 23, and will be making payments in 2024 and 2025.

Barkley said on Friday that he will be leaving Auburn $5 million in his will to be used for scholarships for Black students. https://t.co/5ePnJVm6Ch — Complex (@Complex) July 1, 2023

Barkley To Leave $5 Million For Black Students At His Alma Mater

In wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions, meaning race will no longer be used in determining who gets accepted, Barkley is leaving $5 million in his will for Black students only.

In his statement following the huge announcement, Barkley had this to say.

“In my will, I am leaving Auburn five million,” Barkley said, per AL.com. “I’m going to change it to just be for scholarships for Black students. That’s just my way of trying to make sure Auburn stays diverse.”

Barkley continued, “I love Auburn, I’ve actually changed it to be used for kids from poor homes. But after that ruling yesterday, my phone was blowing up. I was talking to my friends and said, ‘I need to make sure black folks always have a place at Auburn. So, I’m gonna change my will and make it exclusively for Black students — all five million. It’s just the right thing to do. I always want to make sure that Auburn’s diverse.”