“They Don’t Mind Being Held Accountable” | NBA Legend Paul Pierce On Why NBA Players Favor White Women

As the NBA playoffs reach the conference semifinals, a former player and NBA champion who had his fair share of big moments during this time of year is speaking out on who players prefer as their mate. Former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce who’s known for his at times outlandish takes has caused a bit of a stir with his most recent comments.

During a February episode of “The Truth After Dark” podcast, “The Truth” as he’s also known, pretty much said that most NBA players would rather date a white woman. Not only did Pierce say it, the 10-time All-Star then gave his reasoning for his such remarks. That seemingly caught the show’s host off guard as she had to then account for the many different reactions from the crowd.

Paul Pierce says the reason NBA players date white women is because they don’t mind being held accountable, they show more appreciation, and they apologize more.



Pierce Didn’t Hold Back In His Reasoning

“I honestly think that maybe they appreciate more and apologize more. They don’t mind being held accountable.”

Pierce isn’t the first player to express this idea. Five-time time NBA champion and rebounding savant Dennis Rodman has gone on record numerous times pretty much saying the same thing.

Rodman Does Oprah Says Same Thing

During a 1996 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Rodman mentioned how Black women refused to accept him for who he was and even called him ugly. That is until he made it and became a famous athlete with the world in the palm of his hand.

Both Pierce and Rodman are saying white women make things easier and in so many words bring the peace that men crave.

Pierce Carved Out Illustrious NBA Career

As a player himself the former Kansas Jayhawks standout did work on the hardwood. Known as one of the best clutch players during his 19-year career, Pierce led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA championship along with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. It was the legendary franchise’s first title since 1986 and their last title until last year’s title win.

For his career Pierce averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The four-time All-NBA selection is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.