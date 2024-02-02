“Level 10 Fentanyl Is Enough To Kill. The #KansasCity3 Were At Level 30”| Toxicology Tests Reportedly Confirm The Worst For Families Of Men Found Dead After NFL Watch Party 

The mystery deaths of the #KansasCity3, found dead in the backyard of a friend’s home two days after a Kansas City Chiefs NFL watch party, is almost solved.

Initial toxicology reports on David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson confirm suspicions by legal experts and other professionals, finding traces of cocaine, THC and fentanyl in their systems, various media outlets are now reporting.

According to Fox 4 News, family members of the three men, confirmed the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) has been in contact with them about the reports. NewsNation reports that toxicology found three times the amount of fentanyl that is enough to terminate a life.

A family member, who asked to remain anonymous, tells me cocaine, fentanyl and THC showed up in the preliminary results. The family source says level 10 fentanyl is enough to kill. The #KansasCity3 were at level 30. — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) February 1, 2024

“The family source says level 10 fentanyl is enough to kill. The #KansasCity3 were at level 30.”

NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello later reported that the details have now been confirmed by a second family member.

Some Family Members Suspected Murder, Insisting Men Didn’t Do Hard Drugs

The report has to be bad news for the families of these three men, who insisted that they didn’t indulge in hard drugs and suggested something nefarious was at the root of these deaths.

Lorie Kruse, longtime girlfriend of 37-year-old David Harrington, held no punches when appearing on Chris Cuomo’s show. “David was murdered,” she told Cuomo. “Those three guys were murdered.”

“I don’t know if Jordan gave them something like they’re talking about,” Kruse continued. “David wasn’t a drug addict like they’re talking about… David didn’t do stuff like that.”

“Maybe they did take something because they were drinking,” she continued. “But I know David wouldn’t have took it.”

The toxicology report, if the latest accounts of what it says are true, has proved otherwise. Unless the men didn’t know what they were taking or Willis tricked them into taking it and then locked them outside, proving a murder took place will be difficult.

Family Lawyers Don’t See Toxicology Report As Negating Murder

Tony Kagay, the attorney for McGeeney’s family, said Thursday night on Fox News that he doesn’t see the report as a loss for the families but the first step in unraveling what truly happened to these men, as their friend reportedly slept inside the house for 48 hours straight.

“I don’t think that anyone familiar with this situation or this investigation thought that there wasn’t something else in play here and I think that the toxicology report is going to be the first step of many steps in the investigation as to who is responsible for these men’s tragic deaths,” Kagay said.

Full autopsy and toxicology reports will be released soon and hopefully will shed more light on the Chiefs fans’ mysterious deaths.

Jordan Willis, the resident of the home where the men were found dead, claims he was in the house for two days, but he failed to respond to numerous attempts by the victims’ families to contact him.

After reports surfaced that Willis was in a state of depression as rumors swirl about his involvement in potential murders, he has since moved out of the house and reportedly checked into rehab for addiction.

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl in five years with all of the fanfare Taylor Swift has brought to the NFL, there’s a dark story hovering over Chiefs Kingdom and a tragic loss of life for three of the team’s faithful fans, who won’t get to enjoy another NFL game together.