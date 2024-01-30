Kansas City Chiefs Fan Who Was Allegedly Sleeping For 48 Hours While Friends Were Dead In Backyard After NFL Watch Party Reportedly Is ‘Depressed’ From Murder Accusations

While most Kansas City Chiefs fans are basking in the glory of another Super Bowl trip set for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the mystery of the cause of death for three Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead after an NFL watch party continues.

The body of Lorie Kruse’s longtime boyfriend, 37-year-old David Harrington, and his high school friends Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were discovered frozen in the backyard of Jordan Willis’ Kansas City home on Jan. 9 after an NFL watch party at the home.

The three men were last seen alive inside the house two days prior, watching the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Family Of Three Dead Kansas City Chiefs Fans Say Foul Play Was Involved

Willis says he has no idea what happened to his friends and didn’t speak to them. Kruse and the family members of the deceased insists there is foul play involved. She says her boyfriend wasn’t a drug user and says murder is the only answer.

Kansas City Police have reportedly completely ruled out homicide being investigated as a cause of death for the three men. Kruse, however, insisted in a Friday interview with News Nation’s Chris Cuomo that Harrington’s death was not an accident.

“David was murdered,” she told Cuomo. “Those three guys were murdered.”

David Harrington (second from left), Clayton McGeeney (second from right), and Ricky Johnson (right), were found dead in their friend’s backyard two days after they had gathered to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game. (Photo: Ricky Johnson on Facebook©)

Jordan Willis Was Sleeping, Doesn’t Know How His Guests Died In Backyard

“I don’t know if Jordan gave them something like they’re talking about,” Kruse continued. “David wasn’t a drug addict like they’re talking about… David didn’t do stuff like that.” “Maybe they did take something because they were drinking,” she continued. “But I know David wouldn’t have took it.”

Willis is lawyered up, and his attorney, John Picerno, told Fox News that his client was sleeping for much of the period between allegedly escorting his friends out of his house after the Chiefs game on Jan. 7 and police knocking at his door around 8:51 p.m. on Jan. 9 after finding the bodies on his property.

So despite a clear window view to the backyard from his bedroom, he couldn’t see his friends in the backyard.

According to reports, McGeeney’s fiancée contacted police on Jan. 9 after finding one of the bodies on Willis’ back porch. She broke onto the property after McGeeney failed to return her calls and texts, and no one answered the door.

“It does not make any sense to have three men dead, laying in the yard and [Jordan] asleep for 48 hours,” Kruse told Cuomo.

She had plenty of things to say about Jordan despite never meeting him personally.

“I have heard of Jordan before. I’ve never met him,” Kruse said. “I’ve heard a lot of terrible things about him,” she said. “I don’t know the truth in it … David’s never had a conversation about Jordan. I’ve heard the name Jordan when he’s talking to his friends … I don’t think I’ve ever heard any stories about Jordan at all.”

She also told Cuomo that Willis was “on drugs.” but didn’t say what kind.

An exterior view of the backyard and porch of Jordan Willis’s home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The bodies of Willis’ three friends – Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeeney, and David Harrington – were found in Willis’ backyard, with one body found on the porch, on Jan. 9, 2024, two days after attending a Kansas City Chiefs watch party at the home. (Photo: Delbert Shaw for Fox News Digital©)

Willis Is Getting Depressed Because People Are Blaming Him For Three Deaths

Willis’ family is, of course, supporting him. And recently, as the case heats up and news of it spreads across the country, Willis reportedly says depression has set in due to people implicating him in the deaths.

“Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details evidence or charges at this time,” a close source told several news outlets when describing Willis’ mental state, “but he also lost three friends.”

Forensic Pathologist Offers Opinion On Cause Of Death: Toxicology Report Will Tell The Story

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden appeared on a newscast on the ongoing investigation into the mysterious deaths of the three Chiefs fans.

“It sounds like from what’s been released so far is [Jordan Willis] slept for a long period of time,” told Fox. “It may be that all four of them took something that made them pass out. He [Willis] passed out indoors and slept it off. They passed out in the cold weather. In the snow, within an hour the body temperature would go down from 98 degrees to 80 degrees and the heart rhythm goes awry and the person dies because of the cold, hypothermia.”

Baden says the most common simultaneous deaths are caused by carbon monoxide but that’s indoors always. The fact that everyone seemed to have passed out, is proof that “all four may have taken the same unknown materials,” he surmised.

When pressed to take a guess what drug would be involved, he suggested it could be fentanyl.

Despite the medical expert’s speculation that all four men were under the influence, David Harrington’s girlfriend of 17 years, Kruse, insists that he wasn’t a drug user and his death was not accidental.

Harrington’s mother, Jennifer Marquez, also confirmed the same sentiments, both about David and his cause of death. She believes Willis knows what happened and “Jordan [is going to] have everything to do with what we find out” about his death.

Family and friends of (from left) Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington, and Ricky Johnson want answers for what caused the death of these men, who went to an NFL watch party and ended up dead in freezing temperatures outside their friend’s Kansas City home. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Families Of Deceased May Not Get To Blame Anyone For Deaths

After speaking with the Platte County prosecutor’s office, Harrington’s father said he “would expect that they will treat this as a drug overdose” and can the investigation.

Kansas City Police Captain Jacob Becchina released a statement last week that the department “do[es] not anticipate any additional information released prior to the findings of the medical examiner,” and that the “ruling on the cause of death is the next piece to determine any needed additional investigative tasks.”

Stay tuned for more information on this cold-blooded situation as the Chiefs try to bring a Super Bowl back to Missouri and the police try to close the case on an NFL watch party that ended in shattered lives.