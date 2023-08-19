The Five Most Compelling Matchups Of The 2023-24 NBA Season

The 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule was released this week. The season tips off on Oct. 24, and there are some exciting matchups that NBA fans should be looking forward to. In a league with 30 teams and 82 regular season games, plus one for the NBA Cup finalists, there are more than 1,230 games. Which ones are the most compelling?

The entire regular season is exciting if you’re a basketball junkie. But if not, here are the five matchups we are most looking forward to.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets — Opening Night

It’s ring night for reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. They swept the Lakers in the Western Conference finals en route to their first championship. You know LeBron James, Anthony Davis and head coach Darvin Ham feel some kind of way.

The Lakers are going to have to wait in the locker room and hear all the celebration. Some of the players might sneak a peek in the tunnel at the video presentation, and there will undoubtedly be highlights from the afore mentioned conference finals. In the Lakers’ case, lowlights. … They will want to send a message to start the season.

San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder — 11/14

It’s Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. Who doesn’t like watching super tall and skilled players matching up?

The hype surrounding Wemby is intense, and everyone will be gunning for him. Holmgren got injured and missed his entire rookie season. There might be some “hey, don’t forget about me” coming from his side.

Washington Wizards @ Golden State Warriors — 12/22

Couldn’t the schedule makers allow this one to be a home game for the Wizards?

This will be Jordan Poole’s first visit to the Chase Center since he was traded by the Warriors in the offseason. We all know the beef he had/has with Draymond Green, who knocked him out in training camp last year.

The Warriors made their choice and stuck with the four-time champion in Green. But Poole is a trash-talking competitor. No doubt he wants to put it on the Warriors and let them know they made the wrong choice.

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns — Christmas Day

This is the nightcap on a Christmas slate with five games and quietly one of the best rivalries in the NBA.

Who could forget the 2022 playoffs. The Suns had the best record in the regular season and a 3-2 lead on the Mavericks in the conference semis. Following a blowout loss in Game 5, Mavs star Luka Doncic can be heard saying in the tunnel walking off the floor “everybody acts tough when they’re up.”

Doncic destroyed the Suns in games 6 and 7, punctuated by what has now become a meme of him taunt smiling at Suns All-Star Devin Booker. The two teams don’t like each other.

Add in the subplot of Kevin Durant on the Suns and his former BFF Kyrie Irving on the Mavericks, and we have a recipe for fun.

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies — MLK Day

Draymond Green has said this is not a rivalry, since the Warriors win championships and the Grizzlies don’t. It will be the first of three matchups between the two squads, who unfortunately didn’t get a chance to renew their rivalry in last year’s playoffs.

Ja Morant will have been back a month after serving his 25-game suspension, and the Grizzlies will want to show that despite last season’s disappointing first-round playoff loss, they are back and ready to compete.

The four-time champs aren’t ready to close the door on their incredible run. Stephen Curry and company understand the importance of certain regular season wins and what they can do for a team.