‘CC Doesn’t Look Happy At All’: As Team USA Prepares For FIBA Qualifier Against Senegal, Caitlin Clark Fans Have Already Started Complaining About Court Coach Stephanie White

The basketball world can’t wait to see Caitlin Clark back on the court. We haven’t seen the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year in a basketball game since July of 2025. To say her fans are experiencing withdrawal would be an understatement.

The Indiana Fever star will play in her first game in eight months on Wednesday, March 11.

But Clark isn’t expected to see big minutes as part of Team USA’s FIBA World Cup Qualifying roster, playing in Puerto Rico from March 11-17. USA Basketball coach Kara Lawson (who’s also coaching Duke in the NCAA Tournament) and her staff will figure out what lineups work best.

“This is a different stage,” Clark said. “You’re not going to come out here and be the star player. That’s not how it’s going to be for USA Basketball. You’re going to find a way to help the team win. You’re going to find a way to compete to the best of your ability.”

Caitlin Clark Returns To Court For First Time Since July For Team USA In FIBA Action

Team USA plays Senegal on Wednesday (5 p.m. ET, TNT/HBO Max), marking Clark’s first game since July 15, when she strained her right groin in Boston against the Connecticut Sun. That strain, her fourth muscle strain of the season, knocked her out of the WNBA All-Star Game. An ankle injury in early August forced her to miss the remainder of the WNBA season as the Fever advanced to the semifinals.

Now that Clark, Angel Reese and every nemesis her fan base believes she has – including Indiana Fever and Team USA court coach Stephanie White – the troublemakers, conspiracy theorists and CC-obsessed fans can create turmoil within the team. Expect it to happen.

Yahoo Sports posted photos of Clark and White talking on the court at Team USA training sparked an entire debate online.

Fever head coach Stephanie White reunites with Caitlin Clark ahead of Team USA beginning the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament Wednesday 🤝 pic.twitter.com/36KhwDNttK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 10, 2026

Fans Want Clark To Be Comfortable Star On Team USA

“Man CC always looks sad or bummed out when she’s around Stephanie White probably because how she treated her when she came onto the fever team I think with some disrespect myself she won’t let CC play her game,” one fan commented on X under the photos. “If I am Sue Bird, I would ask if everything is alright between the two of them. I want Caitlin to be happy, positive and energetic so she can unleash her basketball powers. There is something off about these two photos,” said one concerned fan. “Coach should have stayed in Africa a few more days. Caitlin really went from to 🫩,” said another fan implying that Clark is unhappy with whatever White is telling her,” a third fan surmised. “Yep. Body language doesn’t lie..,” added another fan. “CC doesn’t look happy at all,” one netizen said.

It’s a no-win situation for anyone who doesn’t appear to favor Clark and proclaim her the league’s savior. Team USA women have won every Olympics gold medal since 1996. It doesn’t take a betting man to assume that they are shoo-ins to win another as they have a compilation of talent that is hands down the best in the world.

Caitlin Clark Fans Don’t Want Her Taking Back Seat To Any Player

Caitlin Clark fans have been dying to hop back into the social media conversation surrounding WNBA production on the court. Team USA’s FIBA World Cup Qualifying games will do. Anything Clark does will be analyzed like Game 7 of the WNBA Finals. Anytime she doesn’t meet the expectations of her fans, a teammate or the coach or the conditions will be blamed for her shortcomings. Fans won’t like it if she’s not playing enough. They won’t like it if she’s open for long range and doesn’t get the ball. They will blame the offensive system if her numbers are shaky.

There’s a large section of the sports world that thinks Clark being on an All-Star Olympics team is best for the game. She is one of the most famous and promoted athletes on the planet. On the flip side, her fan base brings an over-the-top loyalty that makes it unable for them to revel in any accomplishment that isn’t stamped by Clark clearly showing she is the A-1.

Injury, Chelsea Gray and & Paige Bueckers Will Limit CC’s Playing Time

Unfortunately, with her coming off an injury and other Olympic veterans such as Kelsey Plum and Kaleah Copper and an overall strong backcourt when you consider Paige Bueckers and her unselfish style of play, Clark won’t be the featured star of this Olympic Games. And that is going to piss her fans off, whether Team USA wins the gold medal or not. If the halfcourt threes don’t rain, and the announcers don’t shout her name, to Clark fans the wins are just not the same.