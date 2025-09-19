‘Top Flight Black Culture Vacationer’: Taylor Swift’s NFL Star Fiancé Travis Kelce Passes Patty Hearst Atop Van Lathan’s White Vacationers Pyramid

“Travis Kelce did something very important. He just got to the top of the pyramid, the white vacationers pyramid,” said podcast host and former TMZ personality Van Lathan.

According to Lathan, there’s a group of people — white people — who “vacationed as negroes for a time until they went back white. And when they went back white they got untold riches”the crafty social commentator said.

Travis Kelce Is No.1 On Van Lathan’s ‘White Vacationers Pyramid’

According to Lathan, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s impending marriage to billionaire pop icon Taylor Swift — a relationship that blossomed after he broke it off with ex Kayla Nicole, a Black woman — and the NFL stars commitment to leaving his past connection with Black women and culture behind, has elevated him over former heiress and Black Liberation Party member/captive (depends on what you believe) Patty Hearst, on the White Vacationers Pyramid.



Who Is Patty Hearst?

The Patty Hearst kidnapping was reportedly carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA) a militant group that had adopted a black nationalist and revolutionary ideology.



Travis Kelce is at the top of the pyramid. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone are looking up at him. pic.twitter.com/hJIZ6507WH — Van “Not Going Anywhere” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) September 1, 2025



“Heiress to the William Randolph Hearst fortune,” says Lathan. “Joins a Black Liberation Group and is living with them, having sex with them and robbing banks with them. There’s a picture of Patty Hearst with a beret and a F— machine gun…doing her thing. Has her whole little deal, freaks out and then says, “I was brainwashed,” while all of the Black Liberation Group members went to jail.

“She goes on being Patty Hearst,” says Lathan.

Travis Kelce’s engagement to pop icon Taylor Swift has elevated him over heiress Patty Hearst as No.1 on Van Lathan’s ‘White Vacationers List. A list of white people who immersed themselves in Black culture, then went back White. (Screenshot Instagram @vanlathan)

But Travis Kelce is “over her,” Lathan insisted. “He was Black. He had the whole thing. He had the haircut. He had the swag. He had different Black ladies. He was a part of the chain. He saw Taylor Swift and went white again right away. And guess what it worked. He’s about to come up more than Patty, Miley, Justin Beiber and Post Malone combined. He got Taylor f-n Swift.”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole at the 11th Annual NFL Honors in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Van Lathan’s White Vacationers Pyramid

At the bottom of the pyramid, says Lathan, is world famous performer Post Malone, who came out rocking braids and a mouth full of gold and diamonds singing about “White Iverson” and having swag.

“A couple of years later,” Latham said, “Post Malone was like ‘rap is not real music.’ I was like gawd damn. Very powerful white vacationer.”

He continued : “Miley Cyrus was one of the best. She went from Disney, then all of a sudden Miley Cyrus was throwing ass and being down with Mike Will Made-It, she had the Jordans. She was a top flight black culture vacationer. Loved it, one day that was all done. (Miley says) ‘That music really doesn’t have very much value.’”

“Miley what??” Lathan asked in disbelief, befuddled by the audacity of her blatant appropriation of Black culture and then return to the other side after she got what she wanted from it.



He also mentioned Justin Bieber and his journey, and called the pop star bi-racial.

Latham noted how Beiber came out singing friendly love songs and then turned into an N-word slinging, hat to the back, gold chain-rocking lean head that hung with P.Diddy.

“He took it further because he actually stared getting in trouble. Rick Ross and the rest of these guys giving Justin Bieber. Then Justin Beiner actually f— the whole lean scene up. They then took the activists off the shelves.”

Social Media Believes Travis Kelce Dodged A Bullet

Giving more credibility to Kelce’s decision to leave the hood and make Beverly Hills his lay up spot is his ex Kayla Nicole’s recent headlines for dancing with Chris Brown on stage, promoting social media to commend him for his decision to leave her, because the much-younger Nicole would have brought him nothing but heartache.



During Breezy’s performance, Nicole appeared on stage and they performed together. Fans have been talking about it all over X. In a video clip shared by @FearedBuck, it’s clear that Brown is giving a lap dance to Nicole, which many fans described as very sensual and unexpected.

An X user @DrBurgerparker commented:

“Travis Kelsey saved himself years of pain”

According to Lathan, Kelce went back white and made it right. He’s not the first and won’t be the last.