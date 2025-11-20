‘I’m Not Going To Walk Around Apologizing’: NFL Legend Steve Smith Responds To Scorned Husband Seeking $100K For Sleeping With His Marching Ravens Wife

Steve Smith caught the wrath of social media when it was discovered he was the target of an enraged husband who exposed the former NFL wide receiver for sleeping with his wife and breaking up their marriage. Now that things are settled with his family, he thinks everybody should “Mind ya business.”

The former All-Pro receiver was confronted by Tony Martinez on the phone and then Smith was aired out on X by Martinez who shared audio recordings of their phone conversation and screenshots of a supposed raunchy conversation between Smith and his wife back in May of 2025. A voice on the other end of that infamous call was heard saying, “I’m sorry,” in a subdued tone. The husband alleges that was Smith, who doesn’t deny it.

Smith is a five-time Pro Bowler, who currently works as an analyst for NFL Network. Smith wouldn’t speak on the situation, although everyone else did. Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco defended him, claiming that the husband should take the situation up with his wife. Smith, who’s also married with children, has since refused to apologize.

Steve Smith Had Alleged Affair With Marching Ravens Member Nicole Martinez: Husband Tony Blows Him Up On Social Media

Smith, a future Hall of Famer, was exposed by the husband of a woman who he had an affair with. She is a member of the Marching Ravens.

The scorned husband, Tony Martinez, blasted highly-explicit screenshots of conversations between the former wideout and his wife and even called Smith on the phone to confront him on the treachery.

Smith was mostly silent, but he did apologize man-to-man to the offended party. Social media had some sympathy for Tony Martinez, who went on to reveal that his wife Nicole is a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band and met Smith when he was with the team from 2014-2016.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Thinks Tony Martinez’ Beef Is With Cheating Wife, Nicole Martinez

However, Martinez also caught some backlash for putting his business out there. Some people feel like he should fall back and not embarrass himself. Sharpe and ‘Nightcap’ co-host Chad Johnson dished their opinions on the hot topic, with the former NFL tight end spitting the harsh truth that Martinez should be lashing out at his wife, not Smith, the recipient of her matrimonial failures. Smith is married as well, 23 years to Angie Smith, and has four kids.

RELATED: ‘Steve Smith Owes You No Loyalty’: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Say Telephone Apology To Tony Martinez For Alleged Affair Is Enough

Steve Smith Finally Addresses Cheating Scandal On Ryan Clark’s The Pivot Podcast: How Did It Affect His Family?

During the latest installment of “The Pivot” podcast, Smith finally spoke about the conversation that he had with his children after Anthony Martinez accused him of sleeping with his wife, Nicole.

“I still and won’t release any apology because I don’t need to apologize on a private matter to a whole bunch of strangers,” Smith said when asked by Ryan Clark how he handled the matter with his ex-wife and children. “I grew up old school, mind your business. We could be neighbors, but don’t bring your ass to my yard knocking on my door talking about what’s going on. Because you ain’t going to like who and what’s in the hand of the person that’s opening the door.” “Here’s what I can guarantee you. I gave authority to my kids. I ain’t going to never say nothing bad about their mother. Ain’t got to. And they got authority from me. Check me. So I’m never going to mention or say what is or isn’t because for a whole bunch of strangers that are watching this with their opinion, it don’t really matter because you don’t know. “What I won’t do, is I won’t explain myself – because I was wrong. But I also won’t defend myself. And I’m not going to walk around apologizing to everybody because that ain’t how it’s supposed to work. All I can really do is allow time to take its course.”

Tony Martinez Is Suing Steve Smith Under “Home-Wrecker Law”

Martinez — whose wife is a member of the Marching Ravens, the Baltimore Ravens marching band — sued Steve Smith under North Carolina’s “home-wrecker law” according to previous reports. Martinez wants over $100,000 from Smith in a civil lawsuit in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County Superior Court.