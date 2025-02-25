‘Steve Smith Owes You No Loyalty’: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Say Telephone Apology To Tony Martinez For Alleged Affair Is Enough

As the winds of social media swirl around another scandal involving a sports personality and analyst in the workplace, Shannon Sharpe expressed his feelings on the Steve Smith cheating scandal following a wild weekend of damaging text messages and social media opinion.

NFL Legend Steve Smith Has Affair With Married Member Of The Marching Ravens: Her Husband Crashes Out On Social

Smith, a future Hall of Famer, was exposed by the husband of a woman who he had an affair with. She is a member of the Marching Ravens.

The scorned husband, Tony Martinez, blasted highly-explicit screenshots of conversations between the former wideout and his wife and even called Smith on the phone to confront him on the treachery.

Smith was mostly silent, but he did apologize man-to-man to the offended party.

Social media had some sympathy for Tony Martinez, who went to X to reveal that his wife Nicole is a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band and met Smith when he was with the team from 2014-2016.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Thinks Tony Martinez’ Beef Is With Cheating Wife, Nicole Martinez

However, Martinez also caught some backlash for putting his business out there. Some people feel like he should fall back and not embarrass himself. Sharpe and ‘Nightcap’ co-host Chad Johnson dished their opinions on the hot topic on the show this Sunday, with the former NFL tight end spitting the harsh truth that Martinez should be lashing out at his wife, not Smith, the recipient of her matrimonial failures. Smith is married as well, 23 years to Angie Smith, and has four kids.

Steve Smith and Angie Smith have been married for 23 years and have four children. Neither have commented on the latest cheating accusations involving the future NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver, who starred with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. (Screenshot: Facebook)

“I’ve known Smitty for 20 years. He was just at my party at the Super Bowl, had a great conversation with him. I love the guy,” Sharpe said. “Hard nosed, the way he plays, X, Y and Z. But bro, you need to take that up with your wife. Smitty owes you no loyalty,” he said. “I don’t know the gentleman’s name but this a situation you have to take up with your wife.”

So according to the fellas, Smitty owes the man no loyalty, but what about Angie Smith? The fellas were speaking pretty boldly considering Smith’s wife is at home with his kids suffering a silent humiliation. But anything for clicks right?

Sharpe expressed the belief that all parties should handle the situation in house.

“He’s gonna have to deal with the situation at home, his own situation,” Sharpe added. “I don’t know the gentleman’s name, but that’s a situation you gotta take up with your wife. She is the one that has an obligation to you.”

Chad Johnson Agrees With Shannon Sharpe On “Nightcap”: It’s Martinez Family Drama

Johnson, who recently implausibly claimed he got a penile implant because he wasn’t effectively fulfilling his duties with some more experienced women, expressed similar sentiments.

“You never confront the individual because Steve Smith owes you no loyalty,” Johnson said, referring to social media user “Tony Martinez” who posted and then deleted the accusations on X. “You talk to your wife, you check your wife. … Understand who you’re marrying. Human nature is undefeated.”

The woman in question, identified as Nicole Martinez, has since allegedly broken her silence on social media, acknowledging how she has mistreated a husband who stood by her after two arrests for domestic violence and bought her a house, and then added that she repaid him by being unfaithful. Her post wasn’t really convincing or sincere, so some users feel as though the husband infiltrated her account to make her appear even worse.

Nicole Martinez, wife of Tony Martinez, who claims she was having an affair with former NFL WR Steve Smith. Mr. Martinez has allegedly taken over her Facebook account and continues to crash out on multiple social media platforms. (Screenshot: Instagram)

Similar to when the social media world turned on Travis Hunters’ fiancée, people have all different opinions on Smith’s actions, with most feeling that at the end of the day that’s a personal problem between Martinez and his wife, and Smith and his.

Steve Smith Is an Analyst and Future Hall of Fame Wide Receiver

Smith played for sixteen seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver. He spent the bread-and-butter years in Carolina, helping rookie Cam Newton to his only 4,000-yard passing season. Smith spent his final years with the Baltimore Ravens. The five-time Pro Bowl selection is one of the most consistent wide receivers in history. He retired on Jan. 2, 2017, with 1,031 receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Now, an organization dedicated to enhancing the football atmosphere at Baltimore Ravens home games through musical entertainment is at the middle of a scandal that will undoubtedly shape the way they do business going forward. According to Martinez, the alleged affair began during Smith’s tenure with the team, which spanned from 2014 to 2016. So, the revelations are coming years later. Smith hasn’t commented on the accusations, and, according to Shannon, it’s not his responsibility.