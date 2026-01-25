‘I Will Die On A Hill’: Fans Agree Steph Curry Has Accomplished More Than LeBron and KD Despite His Physical Disadvantages

It’s no debate that the three best NBA players of the last 10-12 years are LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. The trio just went to Paris and led Team USA to the gold medal and are the current standard in the league.

While, they’ve all experienced immense success with championships, MVPs, Finals MVPs and many other accolades a fan believes Curry’s career has been the most impressive of the three. The fan argues that Curry’s lack of a true physical advantage plays a huge role in why he feels this way and because of that what he’s done is more remarkable.

I will die on a hill that what Steph accomplished in his career is more IMPRESSIVE than Bron and KD.



Curry is guarded like this nightly and has no physical advantages. Dude has a below average build for a NBA guy.



Bron is a superhuman 6’9” 250 built like a tight end but… pic.twitter.com/rFeyDWwTf8 — Jacob (@Jacobtheclipper) January 24, 2026

Steph More Impressive Than Bron And KD?

While there are some who believe Steph is the best of this era, most still say LeBron and KD are better and that’s based strictly on their physical advantages on the court. But, don’t tell that to @Jacobtheclipper who isn’t having any of it.

“I will die on a hill that what Steph accomplished in his career is more IMPRESSIVE than Bron and KD,” he said, “Curry is guarded like this nightly and has no physical advantages. Dude has a below average build for a NBA guy. Bron is a superhuman 6’9” 250 built like a tight end but moves like a nimble guard. He has a physical advantage and outmuscles the defense 95% of the time. KD at 7 feet has a height advantage on 95% of the defense and can just shoot over everyone.”

The argument definitely holds some validity because Steph in many ways is an inferior physical specimen without the advantages that Bron and KD have. However, he managed to win just as much or more than both.

Stephen Curry shows out during Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals against the Cavs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cXKdlYkGpi — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) January 25, 2026

Fans Chime In

“100% this ^^^, except well, 99% this…Bron does NOT move like a nimble guard lmao. He has zero bag and is a lol cow when he touches the ball on the perimeter and not able to get downhill. Otherwise, your comment is both extremely true and extremely underrepresented so good job,” a fan said. “This is facts,” another fan said. “Far more. He has to stay in Golden State. It makes it all the more impressive. Steph may be in the top 10 and if not, he could break into it before he retires. LeBron is at best top 15 but could be a little lower,” another fan said. “If Bron didn’t steal one from him it wouldn’t even be a discussion,” a fan quipped. “There is no question, what Bron and KD have achieved in the NBA. Is less impressive than what Steph has achieved from a Pound for Pound perspective… Steph has as many rings as Bron, and twice the amount as KD, with his only exceptional abilities being high IQ, Cardio and Shooting 3’s,” another fan spewed. “Agree totally, he’s Kobe or MJ for this genre,” a fan mentioned.

Steph Has Something No Other NBA Player Has

Not only is Curry the greatest shooter all-time, but many also consider him the greatest point guard ever (Magic Johnson would like a word) because he’s also won four NBA championships amongst a ton of other accolades.

But the one thing that stands out is Curry’s a two-time NBA MVP and is the only unanimous MVP in league history.

Arguments Vary

In short, that’s how most arguments shape up when comparing Steph to the aforementioned Bron and KD. While LeBron generally holds the advantage in all-time rankings due to his career-long statistical dominance (points, rebounds, assists). However, arguments for Curry focus on his unrivaled shooting and skill, which arguably changed the game more profoundly.

While many consider KD a superior individual talent due to his size and scoring ability, Curry is often ranked higher for his ability to maximize team success through his “gravity” and playmaking.