Stephen A. Smith Spotted On Vacation With Mystery Woman But Vows To Return To “First Take” With Potentially Explosive News

Stephen A. Smith enjoyed a nice summer vacation on a beach in Barbados this week but he wasn’t alone. The always entertaining 55-year-old ESPN analyst was spotted lying on the sand with a mystery woman. He also took to Twitter to tease fans about some potentially exciting news that he’s supposed to reveal on Friday or Monday.

Stephen A. Smith spotted on vacation with mystery woman in Barbados. (Photos: @MrsBarnesII / Twitter screenshot)

Rumors Could Be True

Smith and Shannon Sharpe were linked together in rumors for the two to join forces on ESPN. The Hall of Fame tight end left Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” in June and has been enjoying his time away from work. He was spotted at the Essence Festival in New Orleans recently and took a few more summer trips.

On July 19, Smith quoted a post on Twitter that said talks are becoming more serious between Sharpe and ESPN.

“Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!!” wrote Smith from his Twitter account.

Sharpe saw the tweet from Smith and responded.

“Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings (popcorn emojis),” replied Sharpe.

Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/D3fdEvJHTm — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 19, 2023

Dreams to Reality

Many sports fans have anticipated this move for weeks. Now it seems that it could be happening sooner rather than later. It comes as as surprise, since ESPN recently laid off a number of prominent sports analysts.

The deal will reportedly would allow Sharpe to continue his “Club Shay Shay” podcast and make appearances on “First Take,” but no details have yet to be confirmed and this could all be a tease.

As for Smith’s mystery woman, her identity was not revealed but she looked real comfortable laid out next to Smith on the beach, which means she could be around to stay.