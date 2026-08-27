“I’d Hate To Have Him Burn His Legacy To The Ground In New York’: Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Are Hating On Reports That NY Jets Are Considering Mike Tomlin To Replace Aaron Glenn

Aaron Glenn got his head coaching shot with the New York Jets in 2025 and it was a disaster as he stumbled to a 3-14 record as a rookie coach with one of the worst quarterback rooms in the league.

Reports say the Jets might already be working on his replacement as Glenn prepares for his second season at the helm with an upgraded signal caller in veteran Geno Smith.

Andrew Fillipponi, a sports radio host out of Pittsburgh, is joined by other outlets in saying the Jets are looking into the possibility of bringing in former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who just retired from the Steelers at the end of last season, after a record 19 straight non-losing seasons and a Super Bowl win. His 193–114–2 career head coaching record is 10th all-time.

The Jets are already doing their homework on hiring Mike Tomlin next season. According to excellent NFL insider Jason La Canfora.



I would LOVE to see Tomlin in NY. Dealing with that media. Dealing with insane Jets fans. Dealing with an incompetent owner. He would lose. A lot. pic.twitter.com/UJiH6MP5b1 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 26, 2026

Reports: Jets Doing Homework On Mile Tomlin As Possible Head Coach

Fillipponi’s tweet was based on reporting by NFL insider Jason La Canfora, and he automatically tried to discount Tomlin’s ability to handle coaching in the big apple.

“I would love to see Tomlin in NY. Dealing with that media. Dealing with insane Jets fans. Dealing with an incompetent owner. He would lose. A lot,” Fillipponi captioned.

Strange thing to say about a guy who never had a losing season in two decades in the league, but one would have to think that a head coach of Tomlin’s experience, discipline and understanding of players and culture would be just what the Jets ordered.

If John Harbaugh can get a job with the New York Giants as soon as he leaves the Baltimore Ravens, then Tomlin, who signed a broadcasting deal with NBC to work as an analyst on “Football Night in America” for the 2026 season, can definitely can leave the booth after this season to bring the Jets back to relevancy.

Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Hate On Mike Tomlin

Like him or hate him, he has a proven track record of success. Critics wanted him to win more in the playoffs, but unfortunately juggernaut quarterbacks such as Tom Brafy and Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, were often in his way.

Some Steelers fans were still kicking Tomlin on his way out of the door. Others were more complimentary of his tenure. Few saw him leaving his plush analyst gig to coach the losingest franchise

“He would never go somewhere he had to rebuild. If it was a super bowl team and he could get nine wins he would not be a good coach,” said one fan, totally ignoring Tomlin’s track record of success with subpar teams. “Without the Rooney’s propping Tomlin up any other NFL job Tomlin takes will expose him as the fraud he always was,” one user said in the comments. “I don’t understand why you hate him,” one Steelers fan replied to all of the naysayers in the comments. “At all. Greatest coach we’ve ever had.” “Why do you hate this man this man so much?,” one user asked. “He’s not our coach anymore.”

Would Mike Tomlin Even Want To Coach The NY Jets?

“I’d hate to have him burn his legacy to the ground in New York,” another user commented. “Hard to imagine the Jets job being the most desirable Hc opening next year. I would expect the Commanders and Bucs to have abetter shot at Tomlin,” one football observer noted.

Regardless of how you feel about Tomlin, he’s a proven winner in the NFL and the Rooneys haven’t done much to prop him up as far as a franchise quarterback is concerned. He would have been going into this season with an aging Aaron Rodgers, who most thought would retire after his uneventful stint with the Jets two seasons ago. Rodgers, who will turn 43 in December, had somewhat of a revival under Tomlin.

Glenn oversaw one of the worst team construction jobs in NFL history, setting NFL futility records for consecutive lopsided losses and the worst December point differential in league history (-107).

Bringing Tomlin to the Jets holds a lot more weight than trying to build a culture with an inexperienced coach who hasn’t commanded a locker room for two decades. For some reason, Tomlin’s experience and leadership skills are being overlooked by some. He’s succeeded at the hardest leadership position in football, where coaches are hired and fired at a whim.

Mike Florio Says Tomlin Can Get Job Moment He Wants One

Mike Florio has covered the NFL for a long time and has been doing some work with Tomlin.

He says despite all of the disrespect and the rush to push him out and replace him by the fans, Tomlin’s “a guy who’s immeditaley going to have another job the moment he wants one. But does he want one. And he has said himself he’s not even going to know until the regular season begins. Why wouldn’t (Jets owner) Woody Johnson want Mike Tomlin? The Jets would love to go 19 years without a losing record…19 months without a losing record.”

Mike Tomlin's new TV partner Mike Florio on rumors teams (the Jets) are already interested in luring him away from the camera. pic.twitter.com/sGOuUSFcS4 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) August 26, 2026

Hard To Argue Against Tomlin’s Résumé As Consistent Winner

Across the rest of the league, there were at least 130 head coaching changes (including firings, resignations, and retirements) while Mike Tomlin maintained his job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL reportedly sees an average of 5 to 10 head coaching vacancies every single season, which further confirms the incredible stability Tomlin had versus league-wide turnover during his 19-season run.