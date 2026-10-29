‘I’m on the Outside of That Web’: Sophie Cunningham Admits to Enjoying ‘Lesbian Mafia’ Dating Drama in WNBA, But Says She Doesn’t Participate

Sophie Cunningham says the WNBA has so much lesbian dating drama that players can find themselves facing their exes on the court or even becoming teammates with them. During a recent appearance on comedian Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast, the Indiana Fever star explained how relationships between players can get complicated, with some dating the same women and the drama following them from team to team.

Sophie Cunningham says the WNBA has plenty of relationship drama between players but she’s not a part of that web. She’s into men, but says she enjoys watching the lesbian drama unfold. (Getty Images)

Sophie Cunningham Breaks Down WNBA Lesbian Dating Drama

Cunningham explained that WNBA relationship drama is similar to NBA players who have issues because they might be messing with the same woman. There’s just a few small differences.

“Ours are either teammates with the person they are messing with or going against,” Cunningham said, contrasting the WNBA with the NBA, where players don’t openly date each other. “I guess from the outside looking in it can be weird, but I think I’m just used to it.”

Von remarked on how complicated these relationships can get, and Cunningham agreed. “What is even going on?” he asked the 6-foot-1 sharpshooter, who made her modeling debut in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and has expressed interest in walking the Victoria’s Secret runway, following in the footsteps of Angel Reese and Natalia Bryant.

“There’s definitely a web,” Cunningham said, “and it’s fascinating. I’m on the outside of that web. I just kind of sit back and eat my popcorn and watch it all unfold. It’s entertaining and it’s fun.”

Von then asked Cunningham: “Is there like a lesbian mafia in the league? Is there any animosity between straight, gay and bi people?”

WNBA fans of Cunningham and her teammate Caitlin Clark often blame the league’s Black, gay players for targeting or being jealous of straight, white players. The narrative has fueled speculation that Von was trying to get Cunningham to endorse that viewpoint.

“Dude, I’m like strictly, d*ckly, Guys only. Just men. But to each their own. Go do what you want,” Cunningham emphatically stated.

The comedian agreed, but his curiosity was not satisfied.

“As somebody watching the game you wonder how much extra lore is going on out there. Is somebody ever posting you up and they’re flirting at the same time. That’s what I wonder if it’s going on sometimes,” Von revealed.

Cunningham answered, “No…No…I don’t know. I’m not in it but you know your teammates and the people they have been with and not been with. You know the tea, so when you play with people it’s not like you’re focused on that.”

Relationships between players are not new to the WNBA and can add another layer to team dynamics. DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are among the league’s most prominent couples. They began dating after Bonner joined the Connecticut Sun in 2020, got engaged in 2023 and later reunited as teammates on the Phoenix Mercury.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd also took their relationship from UConn to the professional level, reuniting as teammates on the Dallas Wings after Fudd was selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 WNBA draft. Bueckers was the No. 1 pick in 2025.

Fans didn’t flood the comments to discuss something many already know about the WNBA. But when Cunningham speaks, people react.

“Sofia’s out here covering the league like a neutral observer with zero stake in the drama,” one fan said in the comments.

“Sure the lesbian drama irritates her,” another quipped.

“The former WNBA player sure is talking a lot,” a netizen said. “Her career is done. No locker room will want a player who brings so much drama and so little production.”

Fans were more concerned with the possibility that Cunningham, who has approximately 4.3 million followers on Instagram and 4.5 million on TikTok, could join OnlyFans in the future. Cunningham and Clark reportedly accounted for 71% of WNBA jersey sales last season, underscoring their popularity. With Cunningham’s future in Indiana uncertain, an OnlyFans venture could prove lucrative. In December 2025, she teased the possibility of joining the platform after retiring from basketball.

RELATED: ‘Maybe After I Retire’: With WNBA Career Uncertain Sophie Cunningham Dishes On Future WWE and OnlyFans Opportunities

But during the show, Cunningham quickly shut down the idea, saying she has too much self-respect to put her body on display for sale on social media.

“No. I’m like, yeah. Yeah. Not my alley. I keep my pride to myself,” Cunningham said.

She also joked about OnlyFans’ effort to pitch family-focused, non-adult content, saying: “That’s like McDonald’s trying to serve enchiladas. No one is going there for that.”

Who Is Sophie Cunningham Dating?

Cunningham says she is single, but rumors have linked her romantically to Frank Adams, head athletic trainer for Grand Canyon University’s men’s basketball team. The speculation has been fueled by photos of the two appearing cozy at private events, though neither has publicly confirmed a relationship.

The WNBA is known for its diverse athletes, varied lifestyles and commitment to inclusivity. However, the experiences of straight players in a league with a large LGBTQ+ presence receive less attention. Cunningham, who has said she dates men, offers a different perspective. Although she doesn’t participate in the same relationship dynamics as some of her peers, she says she has insight into the locker-room conversations and drama that unfold around her. That behind-the-scenes perspective may help explain why her comments about the league continue to draw interest from her millions of followers.