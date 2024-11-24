“She’s Grown?! Damn, Time Really Flies!”: Sidney Duncan, Daughter Of NBA Legend Tim Duncan, Is Carving Her Own Path With Stanford Volleyball 

Being the child of a legendary athlete can have its perks but also its disadvantages. There’s the glitz and glamour lifestyle, but there’s also the pressure of trying to live up to high standards.

In the case of Sidney Duncan, the daughter of former five-time NBA champion Tim Duncan she’s just living out her dream on the volleyball court, and she’s one of the best players in the country.

Former NBA and San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan joins his now grown daughter Sidney Duncan, who plays volleyball for Stanford, in their face-off against Texas. #PorVida

(h/t my colleagues in Mexico at GradoDeportivo)https://t.co/v3mAt6WHZU pic.twitter.com/DoRFwJtLPs — SpursRΞPORT (@SpursReporter) September 22, 2024

Sidney Duncan Continues Her NBA Father’s Sports Legacy

The former four-year letter winner at Keystone School in San Antonio has found her own niche as one of the most complete volleyball players in the country. Upon Duncan’s signing with Stanford, her coach Kevin Hambly raved about her unique skill set.

“Sidney is a versatile athlete with the ability to play multiple positions,” Hambly said. “While we have a specific need in the middle position, Sidney’s experience as an opposite in her club career makes her a valuable addition, bringing much-needed depth to the team.”

That skill set has helped guide the Cardinal to a 22-4 record, which includes their most recent three-set win over Duke in pretty easy fashion (25-23, 25-14 and 25-11). The Cardinal enter this week as the No.7-ranked program in women’s volleyball.

Social media was shocked to find out that Sidney is the daughter of Tim Duncan, although her 6-foot-4 height gives it away. Most remember her from the press conference after her dad won his fifth championship in 2014, rolling the Miami Heat 104-87 in Game 5.

One X user said, “Wow time flies, I remember a playoff game and seeing Tim smile as his 3 yr old daughter all dressed in pink ran towards her dad and Tim scoops her up in her arms, now she’s a grown woman!”

“She’s grown?! Damn, time really flies!,” another X user said.

“Little Miss TIM-MAY,” another fan commented.

Fans on social media were surprised to find out that Tim Duncan’s daughter Sidney is all grown up and a star on Stanford volleyball team. (Photo: Instagram)

Sidney Duncan Is Creating Her Own Path

While she’ll always be known as the daughter of the man affectionately known as “The Big Fundamental” for his technically sound skill set, Sidney is focused on her creating her own legacy. Not only did she get the athletic gene from her dad, who’s arguably the greatest power forward to ever play the game, but she also got his height. That height has helped her become one of the best net minders in all women’s volleyball.

The hope is Duncan, and her team can lead the Cardinal back to their rightful place in women’s volleyball.

Cardinal Are Capable Of Winning Title

Coming into the season the Cardinal were one of the favorites to add their record nine national championships. While, the Cardinal hasn’t hoisted a title trophy since 2019, which happened to be the second of a back-to-back under Hambly and third in four years for the program, the belief is with Duncan in the fold they’ll have plenty of opportunities to win another.

RELATED: #GOATTALK: Tim Duncan Is Much More Than The Greatest Power Forward Ever

Duncan won’t have the opportunity to match her dad’s five titles in the NBA, but the most impressive thing about her is she’s leading a Cardinal team as a true freshman, and that’s says a lot in itself.