Shedeur Sanders Details Why He Stays Away From Dad Coach Prime On Game Day | “He’s Gonna Snap”

This is probably one of the funniest ‘bring your son to work’ days that a father and son could share. Especially when bringing your son to work also includes becoming a competitive beast in order to dominate the competition with your son.

This is the dynamic of the relationship between Coach Prime and his QB son, Shedeur. It’s not surprising that game day is a very tense time around the Sanders household.

Shedeur Sanders did an interview with On3 and revealed the truth about his father and how things can be with him on game day.

“I mean, from my experience with him, I stay away from him on gameday,” Shedeur said. “I don’t ask him nothing, I don’t hang around, I don’t play with him — I just keep my distance from him.” “Like, the first day of anything, and then when it’s game day, it’s exactly the same. He’s gonna snap. So, I just keep my distance from him on those types of big days,”

Shedeur Sanders Steers Clear Of Pop’s Wrath On Game Day

Deion Sanders, who is Colorado’s new head coach, is carrying over that same take-no-prisoners mentality he had when he was dominating the FCS with Jackson State. He’s also carrying over a handful of players from JSU to Colorado, one of them being his son Shedeur.

While it’s obvious that Deion and Shedeur are a close-knit father/son duo, that apparently goes out o the window on their game days, when Shedeur doesn’t even interact with his father leading up to the game. It’s like walking on eggshells, because you don’t know if he’s going to snap.

Deion Sanders & Shedeur relationship is hilarious bruh 😂😂😂



Deion asked shedeur for a chain & listen to shedeur 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/TrNyRtxQAY — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 11, 2022

Deion, who has a strict coaching style and attitude, commands the respect of his players and staff which allowed him to be successful in turning the Jackson State culture around. This same mindset has presumably allowed him and his son to have a great family-work relationship that allows him to be tough on Shedeur, while still being a loving, caring, and supportive father in the best way possible.

Shedeur, who shone at Jackson State as a signal-caller under his father’s regime will finally be able to put his talents on display in a competitive Pac-12 conference. The hopes are also that if Shedeur and these Colorado Buffaloes play well that Shedeur can find his way into possibly getting drafted into the NFL.

Sanders is one of the greatest football players of all time, and he’s slowly etching out a name for himself as one of college football’s better coaches. He continues to rise up the ranks, and taking Colorado from a 1-11 record to respectability will be quite a chore.

Deion sanders son shedeur talking in 3rd person is hilarious 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/7C8pQ9jDRk — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 4, 2022

But having a hotshot coach, who is a Hall of Famer and mimicking his legendary ways off the field isn’t going to get Shedeur drafted, and Deion knows that. Which is why he’s not coddling his son and he’ll actually coach him harder than anyone on the team to show he plays no favorites.

Shedeur isn’t mad at that, because he knows that it’s all love between him and his dad. Deion only wants what’s best for him and the team, and as a biological extension of his father, no matter how equally Shedeur is treated, we know he’s carrying the biggest burden on the field.

If he can survive the feedback, he’s going to receive in some tough moments during Colorado’s first season under Coach Prime the belief is he will be cut to deal with any NFL coach going forward.