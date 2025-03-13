“This Is Daddy’s Girlfriend. And So Is That, And So Is That”: Jess From The Breakfast Club Says Shaq Has Four ‘White Wives’ Living In His Atlanta Estate 

During a segment of The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, host Jess Hilarious offered a comparison between R&B singer Neyo and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

“Random observation,” said Jess Hilarious. “I’m at Shaq’s house yesterday, right? And yo, this man is living like Neyo. He got four white b*tchs, big booties in there.

Jess then described the scene.

“One is in the kitchen cleaning, the other one is in the basement,” she said.

Charlamagne needed some clarity and asked, “Shaquille O’Neal?”

To which Jess responded, “I mean, I don’t know another Shaq,” right?

“He got four wives?” Charlamagne asked.

“Four, white women,” Jess said.



Jess Hilarious speaks on what she witnessed at SHAQ’s mansion & says he’s living like Ne-Yo 😳 pic.twitter.com/3H4ofADHvN — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 12, 2025

Shaq has never been shy with his women and he’s worth $500M so being single, it’s not farfetched to believe that he has it his way in all varieties like a Big Chicken special from one of his many franchises.

The Neyo reference is, of course, directed at the polyamorous, award-winning R&B singer, who recently shared a series of videos and photos of the four women he is currently dating on his verified Instagram account.

“Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly,” he wrote in the caption. “LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID.”

He then introduced each of the women and offered their social media handles.

“Say something nice or move on with your life,” he concluded his post. “We happy over here.”

While Shaq isn’t claiming to be in a relationship with any of the alleged women Jess spotted at his palatial estate in Atlanta, during an appearance in February on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Ne-Yo said he’s living in full transparency with his seven children about his unconventional lifestyle.

“I’m not lying to nobody, not even my children,” the singer/songwriter/dancer said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that and so is that.’”

Shaq has also been known to fib when it comes to his dealings with women and admits his regret for cheating on his ex-wife Shauni O’Neal Henderson, who is happily remarried.

“It’s not about juggling. It ain’t about juggling,” he said. “The key ingredient to making it work is honesty. Everybody gotta be telling the truth, you know what I mean?”

Shaq isn’t living a conventional lifestyle. He’s just not sharing it with the world at this time like Neyo.