‘Oh You Wanna Be Professional?’: Shannon Sharpe and Comedian Kam Patterson Debate Terms For Adult Entertainment As Unc Continues To Repair His Reputation

Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast has been rolling and trying to recapture the glory of its early episodes when Sharpe broke the internet weekly with bombshell interviews and candid discussion.

The new Shannon Sharpe is much more reserved with tales of his exploits with women and even how he described certain professions. Unc has gone all-out politically correct.

In a recent conversation with Kameron Evan “Kam” Patterson, an American stand-up comedian and actor who joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” for season 51, Sharpe got into a back-and-forth with Kam about the proper terminology that should be used when describing women who make their living performing certain exploits on camera.

Adult Entertainer Or Porn Star?

Kam told Sharpe that he loves strippers. Sharpe took a deep breath and clarified that he was specifically asking about “adult entertainers.”

To which Kam naturally replied, “You mean porn stars?” (a term that the majority of the world still uses). You ask me, do I like to have sex with professional sex people?”

Sharpe seemed uncomfortable with the terminology, which Kam got a kick out of, saying “Why, you trying to be professional?”

“Yes,” Sharpe replied. “Why can’t we call ’em porn stars? They took that too?” Kam asked. “No, Whatever you like to call them,” Shannon replied. “Porn stars !?” Kam said. That’s what I would like to call them. Do you not?”

He had Sharpe squirming in his seat and the audience cracking up.

Kam went on to explain he had a real addiction to engaging with “adult entertainers”

“When I started blowing up I had to unfollow all my favorite porn stars on Twitter. About 80 of them,” Kam said, then blamed the addiction on his father, who, as Shannon reminded Kam, was in the audience.

Kam didn’t hold back asking Shannon where he thinks he got that behavior from because, “the apple don’t fall too far from the tree.”

Fans Enjoy Shannon & Kam’s Discussion

The fans in the comments had jokes for several reasons. Shannon has done as good a job as possible keeping the edge and adult conversation going on his show while leading others into the valley of the dark, while engaging but also trying to play the good guy. Some fans won’t let him forget about his past, but he did introduce Kam to a larger audience who are just discovering his crude humor.

“Whatever he’s famous for, I’m now a fan. He seems like good people,” one fan said of Kam.

“Shannon the same one who had to pay out of pocket cause he fckin OnlyFan hoes, we ain’t forget about that,” another fan reminded everyone in the comments.

“I know him and his friends stayed in trouble I would’ve been laughing at everything sitting next to him, cause he dead-ass serious,” one netizen said of Kam.

Another describes the comical exchange: “This reminds me of a father who is trying to explain The Birds and the Bees to his son.”

“He got a point can’t lie,” one netizen bluntly stated. “Don’t beat around that bush the people love them some PORNSTARS.”

“oh you wanna be professional,” joked another fan, repeating what Kam said to Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe Is Trying To Balance His Show & Public Reputation

Sharpe unfortunately got a bit too candid about his choices and preferences, prior to losing a potential $100M deal that was in the works and setting his momentum back, after being sued in April 2025 by Gabriella Zuniga, a 20‑year‑old OnlyFans model, who filed un a lawsuit for $50M over various allegations of sexual assault.

Since then, Sharpe has tread lightly when it comes to conversations about women and his relationship preferences. He even allowed himself to be vulnerable and taken to the shed by the purported Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who read Sharpe like a Donald Goines novel.

We’ve got a doctor in the house!



Dr. Cheyenne Bryant keeps it all the way real with Shannon on this week’s episode. Listen wherever you get your podcasts at midnight eastern and watch on YouTube at noon eastern tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/7deS5mzMUG — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) December 3, 2025

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Took Sharp Through The Ringer

During the interview Bryant touched on Sharpe and his fall from grace following his entanglement with a 21-year-old. Bryant had this to say to the former gridiron legend:

RELATED: ‘Now Everybody Got Something To Say’: Shannon Sharpe Is Taking Note Of Everyone Who Switched Up On Him Like Ray Lewis After His Scandal

“Breaks my heart with you is you’ve accomplished so much in everything you’ve touched transactionally. It is turned to gold. All the way down to the gold jacket, but … you still haven’t found yourself all the way at the age of 60.” “Grown man in need to grow the f— up.”

As it pertains to marriage and sex, Bryant didn’t sugarcoat her words either telling Sharpe, “A man should penetrate your heart and mind before he ever penetrates your body then you will really experience a true essence of an org*sm.”

“Men and women both will cross that boundary and disrespect the sanctuary of marriage equally. The difference is the man who’s saying, ‘I don’t care if you’re married’ is clearly saying, ‘I just want to sleep with you.’ The woman who is saying, ‘I like you because you’re married.’ She’s saying, ‘At some point, I want her position.”

Sharpe is conducting one of the masterful comebacks of all-time and it’s happening in live time. He’s proving that despite previous setbacks he has an established following, can book great guests and bring across an entertaining product without putting himself in the line of fire.