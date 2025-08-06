‘She Has Things That She Needs To Work On’: Chris Coleman Says Airport Dispute That Led To Girlfriend Sha’Carri Richardson’s Arrest Was Overblown By Police

Sha’ Carri Richardson’s boyfriend Christian Coleman recently went public with comments about the Olympic track and field star’s domestic violence arrest on July 27. He says that he didn’t feel like she should have been arrested. Coleman, who is also a sprinter, addressed the issue during an interview with Citius Mag at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships.

🗣️ “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too.”



Christian Coleman shares about Sha’Carri Richardson’s… pic.twitter.com/kxaZHVhh8C — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) August 4, 2025

Chris Coleman Says Police Blew His Dispute With Sha’Carri Richardson Out Of Proportion

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round,” Coleman said. “I don’t feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody.”

“But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love. I hate the narrative too… It’s so negative. In the state of Seattle, even talking to the cop to whatever, he was like, ‘There is really nothing I can do.’”

According to reports, Richardson, 25, was arrested at the airport after the TSA informed police about a disturbance involving the couple. An officer then checked video of the footage and interpreted Richardson grabbing and pulling Coleman’s backpack. Richardson is also accused of pushing her boyfriend to a wall.

The officer further stated that Coleman, 29, attempted to avoid the confrontation, but Richardson continued to impede his movement before throwing an earphone at Coleman. It seems pretty harmless, until it’s not and the police felt it was worth taking the Olym;ic champion into custody.

Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, fellow athlete Christian Coleman.



Read more: https://t.co/6Qyl63r3Y6 pic.twitter.com/ghSpLYEuz6 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 2, 2025

“I understood… but she’s a great human being and a great person,” Coleman said. “We’ve been able to be a really good teammates all year. And I hate that narrative too because us coming together, we’re just two dominant personalities. And she is, to me, the greatest female athlete in the world. I see it everyday. “… She just has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can because she’s one of one. And I’m one of one too… She’s going to be just fine. I’m going to be good too. So, it is what it is.”

Sha’Carri Richardson Can’t Shake Drama

Sha’Carri Richardson has overcome many challenges and risen to great heights as a world-famous track & field performer. We remember her Olympic dreams getting snatched due to a failed drug test as she struggled with the demons associated with losing her mother. We also remember how she rebounded from finishing last in a race upon her return, to leading Team USA to a gold in the 4x100m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a time of 41.78 seconds.

She didn’t get an individual gold, but her story was one of triumph and everyone looked forward to her new level of maturity, focus and celebrity, as Richardson has a vibrant personality and her fashion sense on the track and her exotic nails are reminiscent of the iconic Florence Griffith Joyner.

Sha’Carri Richardson Withdraws From USA Track & Field Championships Events After Airport Arrest

Richardson’s USA Track & Field Championships 2025 was less than eventful. The 2023 world champion and reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 100m clocked a season’s best 11.07 in first-round action Thursday (31 July) at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Then, she withdrew from semi-finals in that event, before narrowly missing qualifying times for the 200-meter final Sunday. Richardson wound up fourth in her heat in a time of 22.56 seconds.

What fans didn’t expect was the news that broke Friday regarding Richardson being arrested and booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, at 6:54 p.m. Sunday and released Monday at 1:13 p.m.

Social Media Split On Sha’Carri Richardson Arrest

As information developed about the arrest, fans flooded social media to talk about one of the most polarizing figures in sports who always seems to be involved in some drama that detracts from her growth and magnificence on the track.

“Thats a black woman for you. Violent, crass, rude, assertive, dangerous. Typical,” one rude netizen said.

“Not surprised,” said another.

Some fans came to Richardson’s defense and accused people in the comments of being more critical towards Sha ‘Carri because she’s a Black woman.

“Man yall hate to see a BLACK WOMAN WIN AND CRUCIFY THEM WHEN THEY MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES YALL BROKEN HUMAN BEINGS HAVE!!!,” said one fan of the track star.

I WILL ALWAYS GET BACK UP!!! — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itsshacarri) July 27, 2025

USA Track & Field issued the following statement: “USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter.”

Richardson seemed to have her life back on track and fans hoped to see her at the World Athletics Championships in September in Tokyo. She has already qualified due to her 2023 world champion bye in the 100. As far as racing goes, Richardson had only run twice this year in the lead-up to the U.S. Championships, and claims that her training has been hampered by an injury suffered in February.

“Being able to compete; feeling healthy, going out there and executing no matter what [and] just being the best athlete, I can be… just to run a qualifying round, show fitness and take the rest of the time to get ready for Tokyo,” she said on Thursday.

Richardson was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault and released after 19 hours. Coleman doesn’t plan to press charges and says he declines “to be a victim. Let’s hope whatever things that she has to work out that her boyfriend alluded to can be overcome.